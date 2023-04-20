7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of Sultana series

Her calm demeanour and willingness to speak her mind on important family issues have endeared her to fans.

Despite her independent spirit, Bi Ua does not disrespect her husband and has managed to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives.

Here are some interesting fun facts about Bi Ua that you may not have known.

Shy persona

Despite being a public figure, Bi Ua is a very shy person. Many people may not be able to tell because of her strong presence on screen.

Hearty appetite

Bi Ua has a big appetite, which is well-known among her family members. Whether it's a hearty plate of biryani or a spicy bowl of pilau, she has never been one to shy away from a good meal.

Classy end-of-month walk

Bi Ua has a unique walking style that she reserves for the end of the month. She believes that her walk is especially classy during this time because it's when most people receive their pay cheque.

Fear of thunder & lightning

Bi Ua is very much afraid of thunder and lightning. She likely associates the loud sounds with danger, which is a common fear among people.

Large family

Bi Ua comes from a very large family, being the 21st child out of 23 siblings. Her family ties are important to her, and she often speaks about her upbringing and the values that she learned from her parents.

Fear of dogs

Bi Ua has a fear of dogs and has said that encounters with them always remind her that she needs to stay physically fit. While many people love dogs and view them as companions, Bi Ua sees them as a source of anxiety.

Green Mamba pet