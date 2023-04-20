The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of Sultana series

Lynet Okumu

From keeping Black Mamba snake as a pet to a classy end-of-month walk, here are interesting fun facts you didn't know about the talented Sultana actress, Bi Ua

Bi Ua, whose real name is Mariam Mohammed Mzee, is a talented actress in the popular show Sultana, which replaced Zora on Citizen TV last year.

Her calm demeanour and willingness to speak her mind on important family issues have endeared her to fans.

Despite her independent spirit, Bi Ua does not disrespect her husband and has managed to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives.

Here are some interesting fun facts about Bi Ua that you may not have known.

Despite being a public figure, Bi Ua is a very shy person. Many people may not be able to tell because of her strong presence on screen.

Bi Ua has a big appetite, which is well-known among her family members. Whether it's a hearty plate of biryani or a spicy bowl of pilau, she has never been one to shy away from a good meal.

Bi Ua has a unique walking style that she reserves for the end of the month. She believes that her walk is especially classy during this time because it's when most people receive their pay cheque.

Bi Ua is very much afraid of thunder and lightning. She likely associates the loud sounds with danger, which is a common fear among people.

Bi Ua comes from a very large family, being the 21st child out of 23 siblings. Her family ties are important to her, and she often speaks about her upbringing and the values that she learned from her parents.

Bi Ua has a fear of dogs and has said that encounters with them always remind her that she needs to stay physically fit. While many people love dogs and view them as companions, Bi Ua sees them as a source of anxiety.

One of the most surprising fun facts about Bi Ua is that she once kept a Green Mamba as a pet. This is a highly venomous snake that is not usually kept as a pet. It's a testament to her adventurous and daring personality.

Lynet Okumu
