Actress Ciku Muchiri's terms producers must meet for on-screen romance

Amos Robi

Muchiri's career began in 2019, and since then, she has featured in several films and is slowly making strides in the film scene

Actress Ciku Muchiri

Stephanie Ciku Muchiri's rise in the Kenyan film industry is a story of talent, versatility, and professionalism.

Known for her nuanced performances, Muchiri's attention to detail and dedication to her craft set her apart in the competitive world of acting.

As she shared in an interview with Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu, Muchiri is particularly careful when it comes to roles involving intimate scenes, such as kissing and nudity.

"I have done kissing scenes before; that's not an issue," Muchiri revealed. "But it has to be in the contract, the compensation needs to be there like it needs to be properly done—not like an ambush to me."

Her insistence on professionalism and clear communication ensures that she remains comfortable and empowered on set.

Muchiri's career began in 2019, and since then, she has established herself as a prominent figure in Kenyan cinema.

A graduate of Daystar University, Muchiri's breakout role as Ivy in Netflix's hit series 'Volume' showcased her ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters. Her performance earned her acclaim and put her on the map as a rising star in the industry.

'Volume' explores the journey of chasing one's dreams and finding one's true path. Muchiri's character, Ivy, embodies this narrative through her addiction to Instagram vlogging and her friendship with the main character, Benja (Brian Kabugi).

The series also explores Ivy's connection with Andrea, played by Ugandan actress Natasha Sinayobye, weaving a narrative that resonates with real-life situations.

Muchiri's process involves extensive research, consultation with peers, and careful observation of various storylines. This thorough approach allows her to fully immerse herself in her roles, delivering captivating performances that leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Beyond acting, Muchiri is also making waves as a commercial model, showcasing her versatility and broad range of talents.

Her multifaceted career is a testament to her determination and ambition, qualities that continue to propel her forward in the industry.

