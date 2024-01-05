The sports category has moved to a new website.

8 fascinating facts about Ciku Muchiri, Instagram vlogging addict of 'Volume' series

Lynet Okumu

You probably know her as one of the clueless nurses from 'A Nurse Toto', but hold on – Stephanie 'Ciku' Muchiri not only soared in 'Paa' but also became a 'Bargain Bride' & is currently amplifying the 'Volume' on Netflix.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
In the vibrant world of entertainment, Stephanie Muchiri, a 23-year-old actress, has carved a niche for herself, captivating audiences with her talent and versatility.

With a passion for life, ambition, and a love for exploring new horizons, Stephanie has landed roles in notable productions like Showmax's 'Crime and Justice', and Netflix's 'Volume'.

Stephanie Muchiri hails from a family of six, including her parents and three siblings. Her educational journey took her from Nairobi Primary School to Kiandaa High School.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
READ: From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

Later, she pursued a degree in Psychology at Daystar University, showcasing her commitment to both academic and artistic pursuits.

Stephanie's foray into the acting world began in 2019, marking the commencement of a remarkable career.

Initially unsure of her path, she discovered her passion for acting, building on experiences from her involvement in drama and school plays during her primary school days.

A pivotal moment came fresh out of high school when a friend alerted her to an opportunity for a role in a show on Maisha Magic.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
While her parents initially had reservations, their support grew as they witnessed the fruits of Stephanie's labor in the entertainment industry.

Stephanie made a significant impact with her role as Lydia in 'Paa', her first series as a main character.

This breakthrough opened doors to other notable projects, including 'A Nurse Toto', Showmax's 'Crime and Justice', 'A Better Life', and 'Second Family', as well as Maisha Magic's 'Bargain Bride'.

However, her role as Yvy in Netflix's 'Volume' stands out as one of Stephanie's biggest highlights.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
According to her, the character challenged her, pushing her out of her comfort zone and showcasing her ability to bring depth to a role.

'Volume,' a top-trending Kenyan series on Netflix, explores the question of how one knows they are on the right path when chasing their dreams.

Stephanie skillfully embodies the character of Ivy, displaying expressive facial expressions and portraying a character with a behavioral addiction to Instagram vlogging.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri and actor Brian Kabugi
The series delves into Ivy's friendship with the main character, Benja ( Brian Kabugi), and her connection with Andrea, played by Ugandan actress Natasha Sinayobye, offering a unique exploration of real-life situations.

Stephanie's dedication to her craft is evident in her meticulous approach to preparing for roles.

Research, consultation with others, and observing scenes from different storylines contribute to her process.

Stephanie learns from fellow actors, striving to perfect her craft and deliver authentic performances.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
READ: Crime and Justice, Single Kiasi come to an end as Mumbi Maina takes over with Salem

Beyond acting, Stephanie is a commercial model. Her entry into modeling came unexpectedly, emphasising the importance of maintaining professionalism and avoiding typecasting.

While she enjoys going out for fun, spending time with friends, and listening to music, Stephanie refrains from participating in music videos that conflict with her values.

Using social media as a platform, Stephanie inspires young girls to pursue their dreams and sheds light on the challenges associated with following one's passions.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
Stephanie has successfully kept her private life, especially her relationship status, out of the limelight.

In a 2022 interview, she hinted at seeing someone, but the relationship was not official.

Drawing from her experiences, Stephanie offers valuable advice to aspiring actors. She emphasised the importance of maintaining mental and physical well-being, urging individuals to say no when necessary.

Kenyan actress Stephanie Muchiri
Stephanie's biggest lesson in the industry is discerning when she's being taken advantage of and staying true to herself.

