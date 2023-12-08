The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Education, family & 5 other interesting facts you din't know about Sanchez of 'Becky' series

Lynet Okumu

Jeff Omondi, popularly known as Sanchez in the local TV series 'Becky' owns a production company that focuses on live performances and community-based programs

Becky series actor Jeff Omondi 'Sanchez'


Jeff Omondi Opondo, a name that echoes in the popular Citizen TV series 'Becky' is making waves in Kenya's entertainment industry.

From his humble beginnings at Muthaiga Primary School to pursuing Theater Arts and Film at Kenyatta University, Jeff's journey is marked by passion, determination, and a genuine love for the craft.

Born and raised in Lucky Summer, Nairobi, Jeff Omondi Opondo began his educational journey at Muthaiga Primary School.

Becky series actor Jeff Omondi 'Sanchez'


READ: Meet Maureen Muthoni: The mediator of 'Becky' series fights

His secondary school days unfolded at Ndere Boys and St Mary's School Yala. The pursuit of his passion for Theater Arts and Film led him to the University of Nairobi, where he initially enrolled before transferring to Kenyatta University.

Jeff's interest in acting sprouted during his primary school years, where he took the lead in scripting and writing stories for drama festivals.

Jeff Opondo's breakthrough came with his audition for the role of Sanchez in the acclaimed 'Becky' series.

Becky series actor Jeff Omondi 'Sanchez'


READ: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

Beyond auditions, Jeff says that he might have got the role because he has left his mark in various films, letting his work speak volumes about his talent.

Sanchez, according to Jeff, is a character embodying goodness—a person willing to sacrifice to help others, whether with money or food.

The role has taught Jeff the invaluable trait of being a genuinely good person.

Jeff's cinematic journey extends beyond the 'Becky' series. Noteworthy mentions include his roles in series like 'A Better Life', available on Showmax, and 'Kanairo', where he portrayed the character Jonte.

Becky series actor Jeff Omondi 'Sanchez'


His repertoire also includes contributions to series such as 'Njoro Wa Uba' and 'Salem'. As an actor, Jeff has explored diverse roles, especially in theater, finding fulfillment in the characters he brings to life on stage.

For those aspiring to enter the industry, Jeff emphasises the importance of overcoming fear and actively creating opportunities.

He encourages aspiring actors to align themselves with the right people, as collaboration can often be the key to success. Jeff shares that acting does pay, contingent on one's discipline and the terms of their contract.

Becky series actor Jeff Omondi 'Sanchez'


In his view, prayer and discipline have been instrumental in his life, citing that many positive occurrences were the results of his prayers.

Jeff Opondo is not just a talented actor; he is also a football enthusiast, having been nurtured by many footballers in his upbringing.

Despite his love for football, acting took precedence. Beyond the arts, Jeff is a fine artist, poet, scriptwriter and director. His multifaceted talents are encapsulated in his production company, Mali Safi Theater Ensemble.

This venture focuses on live performances and community-based programs addressing crucial issues such as mental health and women's rights.

Becky series actor Jeff Omondi 'Sanchez'

READ: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Jeff extended gratitude to the producers of 'Becky', Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla, whom he refers to as his bosses.

Their wisdom, gleaned from years in the industry, has been invaluable to Jeff. He appreciates the opportunity they provided him to do what he loves.

Lynet Okumu




