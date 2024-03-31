The 13th edition of the Kalasha Film and TV Awards, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Saturday March 30, was a night filled with glitz, glamor, and an overwhelming celebration of cinematic excellence in Kenya.
Mombasa-based film-makers win big at the Kalasha awards [Full list of winners]
Some of the biggest winners include Godwil Odhiambo and Linah Sande who earned the titles of Best Lead Actor and Actress, respectively.
As stars descended on the red carpet, the evening promised an unforgettable journey into the heart of Kenya's flourishing film industry.
Hosted by the charismatic duo of Macbull Mohammed and Sheila Mwanyigha, the event captivated attendees from the get-go.
The red carpet, managed by the suave Fareed Khimani and the ever-elegant Claudia Naisabwa, was a spectacle of fashion and style, setting the perfect preamble to an evening of accolades and acknowledgments.
The biggest winner of the night, Daudi Anguka, became the talk of the town with his production 'Mvera'.
Hailing from the Coast region, Anguka not only showcased the untapped talent reservoir of the area but also underscored the expansive growth trajectory of the Kenyan cinema industry.
His sweeping victory in categories including Best Director and Best Feature Film for 'Mvera' shone a spotlight on his extraordinary storytelling prowess.
The event was further spiced up by electrifying performances from Nviiri The Story Teller and Okello Max, whose musical renditions added a vibrant layer to the celebratory atmosphere.
Winners of the night not only walked away with prestigious trophies but also cash rewards and gift hampers.
A notable moment was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jenny Pont, a poignant recognition of her indelible impact on the film and TV landscape.
Among the glittering list of winners, the Best Lighting Technician went to Joseph Churu for 'Act of Love', while Best Special Effects were snagged by Omar Hamzi for 'Itifaki'.
The event also celebrated technical and creative brilliance with awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Documentary Feature, and Best TV Drama, showcasing the diverse talent pool within the Kenyan film and TV industry.
Full list of winners of Kalasha TV and Film Awards
- Best lighting technician - Joseph Churu - Act of Love
- Best Special Effects Omar Hamzi - Itifaki
- lifetime achievement award winner - jenny pont
- Best editor - Koome Mwirebua - Act of Love
- Best supporting actor in a film - Jack Mutinda
- Best supporting actress in a film - Brenda Mwai - The Caller
- Best origanal score - Israel Brandon - the instant dad
- Best Sound design - Patrick Mbaru - Act of Love
- Best costume designer - Ednah Wakesho - where the River Divides
- Best make up and hairstylist - Fatma Muhdin Kayla - Mvera
- Best Documentary Feature - John Allan Namu - Last Door
- Best short documentary - Coffee - Production Documentary - Dekut Media hub
- Best Production Designer - Nancy Aluoch - Where the River Divides
- Best Original Screen play - Matt Black - Where the River Divides
- Best Short Film - Where the Rivee Divides - Matrid Nyaga
- Best Regional Film - Two Let - Nduruka Njoroge
- Best lead actor in a film - Godwil Odhiambo - Best Lead Actor in a Film
- Best Lead Actress in a Film - Linah Sande - Mvera
- Best TV Comedy - Kam I Stay - Damaris Irungu
- Best Performance in a TV Comedy - Abel Mutua - Roast House
- Best TV Show - Real House Wives of Nairobi - Eugene Mbugua
- Best TV Advertisment - APA moments of past disasters - Abu Melita
- Best Supporting actor in a TV drama - Ndugi Githuku - Kina
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV drama - Brenda Wairimu - Zari
- The Besy lead actor in a TV drama - Charles J Ouda - Salem
- Besy Lead Actress in a TV drama - Sarah Hassan - Zari
- Best TV Drama - Pepeta - James Kombo
- Kituo Halisi Award - Inooro TV
- Best International Award - The Midnight Bride - Doreen Kilimbe (Tanzania)
- Best Animation Production - Death Valley - Stephen Kyallo
- Best Kids Production - Skicho's Long Day - Darren Collins
- Best Student Film - God Forbid - ADMI
- Best Student documentary - Art of the skin - Kenya School of Film
- Best gaming - Calphabet - Dekut film hub
- Director of Photography - Jim Bishop - Half Open Window
- Best Director - Daudi Anguka - Mvera
- Best feature film - Mvera - Daudi Anguka
- Best viewers choice TV drama - Pepeta - James Kombo
- Best Viewers Choice Award Feauture - Mvera - Daudi Anguka
