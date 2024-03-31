Mombasa-based film-makers win big at the Kalasha awards [Full list of winners]

As stars descended on the red carpet, the evening promised an unforgettable journey into the heart of Kenya's flourishing film industry.

Hosted by the charismatic duo of Macbull Mohammed and Sheila Mwanyigha, the event captivated attendees from the get-go.

The red carpet, managed by the suave Fareed Khimani and the ever-elegant Claudia Naisabwa, was a spectacle of fashion and style, setting the perfect preamble to an evening of accolades and acknowledgments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest winner of the night, Daudi Anguka, became the talk of the town with his production 'Mvera'.

Hailing from the Coast region, Anguka not only showcased the untapped talent reservoir of the area but also underscored the expansive growth trajectory of the Kenyan cinema industry.

Ndungi Githuku wins best supporting actor in a TV drama Pulse Live Kenya

His sweeping victory in categories including Best Director and Best Feature Film for 'Mvera' shone a spotlight on his extraordinary storytelling prowess.

The event was further spiced up by electrifying performances from Nviiri The Story Teller and Okello Max, whose musical renditions added a vibrant layer to the celebratory atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the night not only walked away with prestigious trophies but also cash rewards and gift hampers.

A notable moment was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jenny Pont, a poignant recognition of her indelible impact on the film and TV landscape.

Among the glittering list of winners, the Best Lighting Technician went to Joseph Churu for 'Act of Love', while Best Special Effects were snagged by Omar Hamzi for 'Itifaki'.

The event also celebrated technical and creative brilliance with awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Documentary Feature, and Best TV Drama, showcasing the diverse talent pool within the Kenyan film and TV industry.

Lulu Hassan at the Kalasha Film and TV awards at the KICC Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Full list of winners of Kalasha TV and Film Awards