Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Gathegi, known for his roles in films like 'The Black List: Redemption' and 'X-Men: First Class', expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the iconic property and artistic conversation in an Instagram post.

"Beyond grateful a master storyteller has invited me to contribute to this iconic property and this artistic conversation.

"Humbled to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran & Chantal Nong. Up up and away," he wrote.

His enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to be part of such a significant film are evident, further raising anticipation for 'Superman: Legacy'

Gathegi joins the ranks of fellow talented actors Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced, who are also part of the film's cast.

The addition of these three actors further amplifies the anticipation and excitement surrounding the project, which is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.

Filming is expected to commence next year, promising a visually stunning and action-packed cinematic experience for superhero enthusiasts.

Edi Gathegi featured in Jay Z-produced movie

The Kenyan actor's talent and versatility were recently showcased in the Jay Z-produced movie, 'The Harder They Fall,' where he shared the screen with acclaimed actor Idris Elba.

In the film, Gathegi portrayed the character of Bill Pickett, the best-known African American rodeo performer of all time.

Pickett's invention of the rodeo sport bulldogging, involving wrestling young bulls to the ground by grabbing their horns, made him a legend.

Other films Edi Gathegi has featured in include 'The Watcher', 'Criminal Activities', 'Pimp' 'Princess of the Row', 'Twilight' and 'The Guardians of Justice'.

Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi Pulse Live Kenya