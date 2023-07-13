The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Amos Robi

Gathegi has been cast alongside two other Hollywood stars who will also have superhero roles in the movie

Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi
Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi

Renowned Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi has recently added another impressive project to his repertoire by joining the cast of the upcoming DC Comics superhero film, 'Superman: Legacy.'

Recommended articles

Gathegi, known for his roles in films like 'The Black List: Redemption' and 'X-Men: First Class', expressed his excitement about the opportunity to contribute to the iconic property and artistic conversation in an Instagram post.

"Beyond grateful a master storyteller has invited me to contribute to this iconic property and this artistic conversation.

"Humbled to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran & Chantal Nong. Up up and away," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Edi Gathegi
Edi Gathegi Edi Gathegi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 Hollywood movies Barak Jacuzzi's late brother Nagi Jacuzzi was featured

His enthusiasm and appreciation for the opportunity to be part of such a significant film are evident, further raising anticipation for 'Superman: Legacy'

Gathegi joins the ranks of fellow talented actors Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced, who are also part of the film's cast.

The addition of these three actors further amplifies the anticipation and excitement surrounding the project, which is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming is expected to commence next year, promising a visually stunning and action-packed cinematic experience for superhero enthusiasts.

The Kenyan actor's talent and versatility were recently showcased in the Jay Z-produced movie, 'The Harder They Fall,' where he shared the screen with acclaimed actor Idris Elba.

Edi Gathegi on The Harder They Fall
Edi Gathegi on The Harder They Fall Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: Get ready for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, Gathegi portrayed the character of Bill Pickett, the best-known African American rodeo performer of all time.

Pickett's invention of the rodeo sport bulldogging, involving wrestling young bulls to the ground by grabbing their horns, made him a legend.

Other films Edi Gathegi has featured in include 'The Watcher', 'Criminal Activities', 'Pimp' 'Princess of the Row', 'Twilight' and 'The Guardians of Justice'.

Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi
Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi Pulse Live Kenya

Other upcoming projects he is involved in include the sci-fi drama 'Aporia' with Judy Greer and the Netflix series 'Zero Day' with legendary actor Robert De Niro.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Reason Milly Wa Jesus’ mother fled home after giving birth to her

Reason Milly Wa Jesus’ mother fled home after giving birth to her

Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Kambua celebrates daughter's 1st birthday with emotional love letter

Kambua celebrates daughter's 1st birthday with emotional love letter

Hamisa Mobetto unveils new man after gifting herself Range Rover

Hamisa Mobetto unveils new man after gifting herself Range Rover

Shakilla explains details behind video with Lava Lava, denies leaking it

Shakilla explains details behind video with Lava Lava, denies leaking it

Why Crazy Kennar is asking his fans for help

Why Crazy Kennar is asking his fans for help

He really bothered me - DJ Bonez' crazy encounter with Kamene's ex-boyfriend

He really bothered me - DJ Bonez' crazy encounter with Kamene's ex-boyfriend

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Idris Elba is no longer interested in the coveted James Bond role

Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

Peter Ramsey talks to Pulse about 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Sonypicturesanimation]

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Kenyan Hollywood actor Edi Gathegi

Edi Gathegi lands superhero role in ‘Superman: Legacy’