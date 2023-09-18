Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate

This festival has emerged as a cultural and entertainment cornerstone in Trans Nzoia, attracting both established and emerging filmmakers from Kenya and Uganda.

Under the theme, 'Experience Difference!', the 2024 Kitale Film Week promises to continue its exploration of innovative storytelling through the medium of film.

Festival director Peter Pages Bwire emphasised their commitment to bringing films closer to audiences and fostering artistic collaboration between Kenya and Uganda.

The 2023 edition received widespread acclaim for this innovative approach, ensuring that films reached audiences who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to experience stories from these talented filmmakers.

Additionally, the festival actively involved students from high schools and primary schools through partnerships with Tunga Media Afrika and Docubox, facilitating film-based discussions within Trans Nzoia communities.

Kitale Film Festival 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Trans Nzoia County's executive committee member for gender, youth, sports, culture, and tourism, Chanelle Kittony, expressed optimism about the festival's future.

She praised the well-organized event and the enthusiastic participation of youth, highlighting the growing embrace of the Kenyan film industry.

In 2024, the festival organizers plan to hold special screenings focused on critical topics such as food security, housing, and women's sports.

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit films related to these subjects, aligning with regional and national priorities. The 2023 event featured the regional premiere of Dylan Habil's 'Miezi Kumi (2022),' sparking conversations on climate justice and environmental conservation.

The festival also unveiled its planning committee for 2024, with Peter Pages Bwire continuing in his role as festival director.

The team includes dedicated individuals responsible for competition management, school film programs, special events, audience development, training and workshops, guest experience, screening facilitation, fundraising, and production.

Film submissions for Kitale Film Week 2024 are open until November 11, 2023. Filmmakers can find detailed information about deadlines, submission rules, regulations, and eligibility on filmfreeway.com/kitalefilmweek.