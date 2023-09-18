The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate

Amos Robi

The festival organizers plan to hold special screenings focused on critical topics such as food security, housing, and women's sports.

Opening night host Terryanne Chebet; Docubox programs manager Mudamba Mudamba; and film producer Shirleen Wangari, pose at the beginning of the Kitale Film Week on February 19th, 2023
Opening night host Terryanne Chebet; Docubox programs manager Mudamba Mudamba; and film producer Shirleen Wangari, pose at the beginning of the Kitale Film Week on February 19th, 2023

The Kitale Film Week has officially opened its doors for film submissions for the 2024 edition, scheduled to run from February 4th to 11th.

Recommended articles

This festival has emerged as a cultural and entertainment cornerstone in Trans Nzoia, attracting both established and emerging filmmakers from Kenya and Uganda.

Under the theme, 'Experience Difference!', the 2024 Kitale Film Week promises to continue its exploration of innovative storytelling through the medium of film.

Festival director Peter Pages Bwire emphasised their commitment to bringing films closer to audiences and fostering artistic collaboration between Kenya and Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 edition received widespread acclaim for this innovative approach, ensuring that films reached audiences who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to experience stories from these talented filmmakers.

Additionally, the festival actively involved students from high schools and primary schools through partnerships with Tunga Media Afrika and Docubox, facilitating film-based discussions within Trans Nzoia communities.

Kitale Film Festival 2023
Kitale Film Festival 2023 Kitale Film Festival 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Trans Nzoia County's executive committee member for gender, youth, sports, culture, and tourism, Chanelle Kittony, expressed optimism about the festival's future.

She praised the well-organized event and the enthusiastic participation of youth, highlighting the growing embrace of the Kenyan film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, the festival organizers plan to hold special screenings focused on critical topics such as food security, housing, and women's sports.

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit films related to these subjects, aligning with regional and national priorities. The 2023 event featured the regional premiere of Dylan Habil's 'Miezi Kumi (2022),' sparking conversations on climate justice and environmental conservation.

The festival also unveiled its planning committee for 2024, with Peter Pages Bwire continuing in his role as festival director.

Kitale Film Festival 2023
Kitale Film Festival 2023 Kitale Film Festival 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The team includes dedicated individuals responsible for competition management, school film programs, special events, audience development, training and workshops, guest experience, screening facilitation, fundraising, and production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film submissions for Kitale Film Week 2024 are open until November 11, 2023. Filmmakers can find detailed information about deadlines, submission rules, regulations, and eligibility on filmfreeway.com/kitalefilmweek.

The 2024 Kitale Film Week promises to be a vibrant celebration of cinema, culture, and creative storytelling, bridging the gap between Kenya and Uganda's filmmaking communities.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate

Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate

New discovery causes Kwambox to backtrack on remarks about Khaligraph

New discovery causes Kwambox to backtrack on remarks about Khaligraph

GSU officer who was captured threatening Kenyans in 2021 dies

GSU officer who was captured threatening Kenyans in 2021 dies

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

Jalang’o rehires employee who stole his money in 2022

Jalang’o rehires employee who stole his money in 2022

Annitah Raey's shares take away from hostile reception after giving health update on X

Annitah Raey's shares take away from hostile reception after giving health update on X

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Opening night host Terryanne Chebet; Docubox programs manager Mudamba Mudamba; and film producer Shirleen Wangari, pose at the beginning of the Kitale Film Week on February 19th, 2023

Kitale Film Week announces 2nd edition, how Kenyan & Ugandan filmmakers can participate