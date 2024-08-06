Nick Kwach named best actor in East Africa at Zanzibar International Film Festival

Nick Kwach aka Baba Ryan celebrates after he was crowned Best Actor in East Africa for his role in 'Otis 'Janam'.

Thespian and media personality Nick Kwach has achieved a significant milestone in his career.

The father of one has been voted the Best Actor in East Africa by the jury at the Zanzibar International Film Festival.

This accolade comes in recognition of his outstanding performance in the film 'Otis Janam'.

Nick Kwach celebrates Zanzibar film award

Nick Kwach took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude with his fans. In his post, he expressed appreciation for the cast and crew of 'Otis Janam', acknowledging the collective effort that led to his success.

“I am elated to announce that I was voted the Best Actor in East Africa by the jury at the Zanzibar International Film Festival for my role in 'Otis Janam.' Thank you Zanzibar Film Festival for validating the immense effort put in by the entire team.

"Thank you Zippy Okoth for the opportunity to live my dream and the team at Legacy Arts Lab. Thank you, producer Waya, Lorela Jowie for casting me in this project. Mercy Masese, you are the best. The whole crew and cast of 'Otis Janam,' this is yours,” Kwach wrote.

About 'Otis Janam'

'Otis Janam' is not just another film in Kenya's burgeoning film industry. While it may not be the first indigenous language film scripted and produced by Kenyan filmmakers, it stands out for its compelling storytelling and production quality.

The film is a testament to Dr Zippy Okoth's talent as a writer and producer. The film weaves together a rich tapestry of social and cultural issues, all framed by a heartwarming love story.

Nick Kwach plays the titular character, a lazy fisherman whose life takes a dramatic turn when he wins a boat-racing championship.

This victory not only earns him respect but also the heart of Api, played by Sarah Masese, the daughter of the wealthiest man in the village.

As their romance blossoms, Janam faces numerous challenges that could change his life forever. The narrative explores themes of polygamy, alcoholism, sexism, and domestic violence.

Nick Kwach's acting career

Nick Kwach is no stranger to the screen. He has appeared in numerous productions, including 'Chaguo' on Netflix, 'County 49', and the recent 'Jiji' on Showmax.

Apart from his acting roles, Kwach is also known for creating comedy skits as Baba Ryan, a character with a dramatic baby mama Mama Ryan (Aicy Stevens).

Winning the Best Actor award at the Zanzibar International Film Festival is a significant achievement for Nick Kwach. It not only recognises his talent and hard work but also shines a spotlight on Kenyan cinema.