Aicy Stevens longtime prayer finally answered in new film [Trailer]

Amos Robi

Aicy blew to the limelight from her skits with Nick Kwach where she played the character Mama Ryan

Actor Aicy Stevens
Actor Aicy Stevens
  • Aicy Stevens, known for her Mama Ryan skits, lands a role in the Showmax drama 'Jiji'
  • In 'Jiji,' Aicy plays Mwende, a character striving to leave the ghetto and improve her life
  • Aicy sees this role as the beginning of a new chapter in her acting career

Aicy Stevens, best known for her character Mama Ryan in her popular Instagram skits, has always aspired to be an actress whose work transcends social media.

Her dream is now a reality, thanks to her new role in the Showmax youth drama 'Jiji,' directed by Enos Olik.

Aicy Stevens has always had a passion for acting. Her Instagram skits as Mama Ryan, alongside Nick Kwach, helped her hone her craft.

However, she always dreamt of appearing on the big screen. "It has been my dream since I was a small girl to appear on big screens and thank God it has finally come true," she shared.

The character of Mama Ryan played a significant role in sharpening her acting skills, and preparing her for the opportunities ahead.

Kenyan actors Nick Kwach and co-actor Aicy Stephen ( Instgram)
Kenyan actors Nick Kwach and co-actor Aicy Stephen ( Instgram) Pulse Live Kenya

In 'Jiji,' Aicy plays Mwende, a character she describes as the typical ghetto lady trying to leave the ghetto and improve her life.

Mwende is an adventurous beauty, a slick charmer, and a natural pickpocket—a valuable asset to her group of four young girls fighting to make ends meet in the streets of Jericho.

For Aicy, this role is the beginning of a new chapter in her acting career. "Expect to see much more from me on screen from now on," she said.

Landing the role of Mwende has been a thrilling experience for Aicy. "I'm very excited. It's a beautiful challenge because it's something I've been looking forward to and that will help me grow my skills as an actress," she expressed.

Aicy Stevens on 'Jiji'
Aicy Stevens on 'Jiji' Pulse Live Kenya

Being part of a youth drama that she holds dear to her heart, Aicy believes that 'Jiji' will resonate with audiences due to its relatable and unique storytelling.

Mama Ryan, the character that brought Aicy to the spotlight, started as a random thought.

The positive reception from fans encouraged Aicy and Nick Kwach to develop more ideas around Mama Ryan and Baba Ryan. Working with Nick has been a rewarding experience for Aicy.

"Nick is very creative, open-minded, and very supportive. He has also helped me nurture my acting talent," she noted.

Aicy admires her character Mwende for being a go-getter, sassy, hardworking, and a lover of the soft life.

"What I like most about her is the fact that her character arc is 360 degrees and this gives her an opportunity to play with different emotions and personalities," she said.

Aicy Stevens on 'Jiji'
Aicy Stevens on 'Jiji' Pulse Live Kenya

Receiving the call that she had landed the role was a moment of mixed emotions for Aicy. "I had a mixture of emotions; I was both shocked and super excited. And I cried because this role is something I had been praying for so long for," she recalled.

Heres the trailer to 'Jiji':

