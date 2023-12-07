The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pascal Tokodi backs local content as 'Pink Ladies' cast gears up for fan meet & greet

Lynet Okumu

Azziad Nasenya, Pascal Tokodi and Dorea Chege to grace the star-studded 'Pink Ladies' meet and greet event

From left: Azziad Nasenya, Pascal Tokodi & Dorea Chege

Fans of the recently launched 'Pink Ladies' drama series are in for a treat as the popular cast gears up for an exciting meet and greet session this Friday.

The drama series features a star-studded cast including Shix Kapienga as Trizah, Azziad Nasenya as Cecilia, Dorea Chege as Anne, Brenda Gesare as Stephanie, and Pascal Tokodi as Charlie.

The show, airing daily on Rembo TV, revolves around four unmarried women navigating the twists and turns of life, friendship, career, and finances.

The narrative unfolds with elements of jealousy, petty quarrels, and selfishness, providing viewers with an engaging portrayal of the challenges these characters face together.

'Pink Ladies' cast Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad, Pascal Tokodi, Shix Kapienga & Dorea Chege team up in new TV series

Dorea Chege, the series' main character, announced that the upcoming meet and greet session at Cinemax movie theatre on Friday from 5 p m, will be free of charge.

She emphasised that the event is an excellent opportunity for the cast to connect with their dedicated fans while enjoying several episodes of the drama series.

"The meet and greet session tomorrow will be a chance to connect with our fans, and it's also a way of promoting the arts industry in the country," she stated.

Pascal Tokodi, another talented cast member, echoed Dorea's sentiments, expressing that the event promises to be unique, with the attendance of top celebrities from around the country.

He encouraged Kenyans to attend, emphasising the importance of embracing theater moments as a means of supporting the film industry.

'Pink Ladies' cast Pulse Live Kenya
READ: These are 5 blockbuster shows Pascal Tokodi has starred in

Mike Mwai highlighted the significance of organising such meet and greet events.

He emphasised that they play a critical role in allowing Kenyans to interact and understand the film industry while promoting cultural exchange.

"We are committed to promoting local content by giving actors and actresses the platform to interact and showcase their skills to the world.

More of these events will follow, bridging the gap between the cast and the audience, ensuring that local content in our programs is well understood and appreciated," Mwai said.

Lynet Okumu
