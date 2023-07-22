Rambo, Commando & 10 action stars from the 90s who made DJ Afro famous

From martial arts masters to rugged heroes and futuristic warriors, these 10 action movie actors not only defined the era but also left an unforgettable mark on cinematic history.

Renowned film commentator DJ Afro become popular thanks to their films and in this article we look at the top action stars in the 90s.

Arnold 'Commando' Schwarzenegger

The Austrian-born Arnold Schwarzenegger was the epitome of the action hero in the '90s.

After his 1985 film 'Commando', Schwarzenegger's fans identified him as 'Commando' due to his role in the movie.

Known for his imposing physique and iconic catchphrases, Schwarzenegger dominated the decade with hits like 'Terminator', 'Judgment Day', 'True Lies', and 'Predator.'

Sylvester 'Rambo' Stallone

Sylvester Stallone's roles as Rocky Balboa and John Rambo made him a legend in the action genre.

The '90s saw him reprising these iconic roles in 'Rocky Balboa' and 'Rambo' captivating audiences with his tenacity and fighting spirit.

His movie 'Rambo' also created a beef between him and Arnold Schwarzenegger due to the similarity in characters.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

With his acrobatic martial arts skills and charming demeanour, Jean-Claude Van Damme became a staple in '90s action movies.

His 1989 film Kick Boxer made him a name synonymous with the action world.

The Belgium-born star then starred in films such as 'Kickboxer,' 'Hard Target,' and 'Timecop' showcasing his talents on set.

Jackie Chan

Known for his breathtaking stunts and impressive martial arts prowess, Jackie Chan brought a unique blend of humour and action to the '90s films.

Classics like 'Drunken Master' and 'Rush Hour' solidified his status as a global action icon.

Did you that before starring in films, Jackie Chan was a stuntman in Bruce Lee's films?

Steven Seagal

Martial arts expert Steven Seagal delivered intense performances in the '90s action movies like 'Under Siege,' 'Hard to Kill,' and 'Out for Justice.'

His unique fighting style and no-nonsense approach made him a memorable action hero.

Sammo Hung

Samo Hung is an icon in the world of action cinema, known for his unique blend of martial arts prowess and comic touch in his films.

His physical demeanour further made him a unique actor as he was among the few actors who were more than the average sized actors.

Some of his most notable films include 'Wheels on Meals,' 'Project A,' 'My Lucky Stars,' and 'Dragons Forever.'

Bolo Yeung

The actor, martial artist, and bodybuilder was an indelible figure in the world of martial arts cinema.

Yeung's muscular physique and menacing demeanour made him a natural fit for villainous roles.

He quickly became a sought-after actor in the martial arts genre, appearing in numerous action films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

One of Yeung's most iconic roles came in the film 'Bloodsport' in 1988, where he portrayed the formidable Chong Li, a ruthless and deadly martial artist villain.

Jet Li

Jet Li has captivated audiences around the world with his incredible martial arts skills, dynamic performances, and magnetic on-screen presence.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jet Li became an international sensation with a string of successful films.

His portrayal of Wong Fei-hung in the 'Once Upon a Time in China' series cemented his status as a martial arts legend.

Another film Li starred in that propelled him to stardom is 'The Bodyguard from Beijing' released in 1994.

Dolph Lundergreen

His breakthrough came in 1985 when he starred as the formidable Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV.'

The film's success propelled Lundgren into the spotlight, showcasing his towering presence and physical prowess as a formidable adversary for Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa.

Other movies the Swedish actor has starred in include 'Universal Soldiers' alongside Jean Claude Vandamme, 'Bridge of Dragons' and 'Men of War'

Cynthia Rothrock

Regarded as the queen of martial arts, Cynthia Rothrock left an indelible mark on the world of action cinema.

Her martial arts achievements caught the attention of Hong Kong film producers, and in 1985, Rothrock made her on-screen debut in the film 'Yes, Madam.'

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Rothrock starred in a string of successful action films, solidifying her status as one of the most prominent female action stars of her time.

Some of her most notable films include 'China O'Brien,' 'No Retreat,' 'No Surrender 2,' and 'Above the Law.'

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis solidified his status as an action star with his portrayal of the tough and resourceful cop John McClane in the 'Die Hard' series.

From 'Die Hard' to 'Tears of the Sun', Willis' performances made him a fans favourite.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes established himself as an action star in the 90s with his roles in 'Blade,' 'New Jack City,' and 'Passenger 57.'

His martial arts skills and intensity made him an instant favourite among action movie enthusiasts.