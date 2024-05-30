The sports category has moved to a new website.

Unseen photos from Chappelle's Kenyan adventure & when he'll return to Nairobi

Miriam Mwende and Denis Mwangi

What fans loved from Dave Chappelle's Nairobi pop-up show & surprise announcement.

Dave Chappelle during his vacation at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve
  • Dave Chappelle's Nairobi pop-up show was a glowing success
  • The comedian is now set to meet fans in Kigali, Rwanda as part of an 'East Africa tour'
  • The pop-up show in Nairobi attracted a number of Kenyan celebrities and ended with a hint from Chappelle about a return to Kenya

Dave Chappelle's Nairobi show was a glowing success, even though attendees had nothing to show for it.

After a historic pop-up event in Nairobi on Wednesday night, American comedian Dave Chappelle will on Thursday meet his fans in Kigali, Rwanda in what is being touted as an "East Africa tour".

The 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was hosted in Kenya by the Punchline Comedy Club, who announced ticket sales for the show just two days in advance and sold out.

Dave Chappelle with comedian Eric Lusavali during his comedy show in Nairobi on May 29, 2024. Photo Credit: Candytman
The eager audience who attended the event at the Louis Leakey Auditorium had nothing but good things to say about the headliner and organisers of the event.

Most attendees were satisfied with the level of organisation for a seemingly impromptu show. Organisers have received rave reviews for the venue as well as hospitality.

Guests were also impressed by Chappelle's openers, who were selected from Punchline's resident comedians - Ciru Mwangi and Eric Lusalivi who was recovering from surgery.

Dave Chappelle with the audience and Punchline Comedy Club comedians who organised his one-night only show in Nairobi on May 29, 2024
Before arriving in Kenya, Chappelle enjoyed the pristine sandy beaches of Zanzibar.

During his stay in Kenya, he had the opportunity to visit the Maasai Mara National Reserve, where he was treated to a breathtaking game tour and fully immersed himself in the rich Maasai culture.

The news desk has established that the comedian's team was booked at the Angama Mara which charges $1,650 (Sh214,912) per night.

Dave Chappelle enjoying his vacation at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. Photo Credit: Candytman
Dave Chappelle during his vacation at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. Photo Credit: Candytman
The show was attended by numerous Kenyan celebrities including musician Savara Mudigi and his significant other Yvonne Endo, podcaster Eli Mwenda, and numerous executives from Kenya's entertainment industry.

One of the takeaways from the night was a hint from Dave Chappelle that he may return to Kenya in November this year.

Dave Chappelle with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews after his comedy show in Nairobi on May 29, 2024. Photo Credit: Candytman
Miriam Mwende and Denis Mwangi
