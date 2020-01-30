Gospel singer Mr Seed has responded to a fan who attacked him after sharing an update on his wife’s YouTube channel.

The Kumbe Kumbe hit maker responded to the fan who said that their vlogs were boring and that they should consider doing other things.

“Your vlogs hubore sana …this is not your thing.. Honestly speaking like Waititu,” said the fan who goes by the name Njeri Gichuhi.

Mr Seed responds after fan attacked him over post on wife Nimo Gachuiri

Seed then responded implying that he was impressed the fan has been following on their content. He went on to state that it was as if Njeri had been sent by someone.

The father of one then advised the fan to have her own videos on YouTube, so that they can see who will watch her content.

“@njeri_gichuhi aaawww so you always watch… wewe kinama umetumwa… nawajua sana… anyways shoot yako tuone itaonwa na kinanani,” replied Mr Seed.

The attack came shortly after the Gospel singer and Starborn Empire CEO announced on Instagram that his wife Nimo Gachuiri was dropping something for their fans on her YouTube channel on Thursday evening.

“Oya WIFEY IS UPLOADING SOMETHING ON HER YOUTUBE CHANNEL THAT WILL GO LIVE AT 5pm TODAY ... KINDLY SUBSCRIBE N PUT YOUR NOTIFICATION BELL ON 😊😊 YOU WILL LOVE THIS I PROMISE YOU... TO SUBSCRIBE CHECK MY STORIES KUNA LINK HAPO .. THANK YOU 🙏 cc @nimo.o_” wrote the singer.