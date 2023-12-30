Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal gender of their unborn baby in unique event

The pair opted for a unique gender reveal event in which they took to a Chemistry Laboratory to let the world know of their anticipated blessing.

The duo was seen in the lab mixing different liquids to arrive at the colour.

The pair is seen donning lab coats and busy at work with reagents in different flasks.

After mixing different liquids and arriving at the colour of their choice, the video that started off in black and white switches to colour.

They are seen donning blue coats that give a hint of their unborn child.

The video concludes with the pair showing a blackboard with the words “Baby boy” written on it.

"GENDER REVEAL, GOD IS GREAT 💙 - we are happy & just out of words ♥️♥️♥️ @atruthk," Mulamwah shared with fans and celebrities congratulating them as sampled in the comments below.

director_trevor Welcoming A Baby Boy to Konki Village ❤️🫶

eddiebutita Congratulations hii gender reveal imeweza 👏👏👏

silva_kido Hongera the Mulamwah’s 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

vinconthebeat Congratulations ma Bwoy . Am Next 👏👏👏Ladies ?

misskithinji Moto sana 🔥🔥congratulations!!

Mulamwah and Ruth K take their relationship to the next level

Kendrick Mulamwah and Ruth K graced social media with exciting news of their pregnancy, followed by an elaborate introduction ceremony which gave their followers a glimpse into the progress of their relationship.

In a video shared on social media, Kendrick Mulamwah, a father of one, posted a snippet of the event.

The video revealed the couple participating in a traditional dance, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the ceremony.

Their connection and chemistry were palpable as they moved to the rhythm of the music.

The highlight of the video was when Kendrick and Ruth shared a warm and affectionate hug, symbolising the depth of their bond.