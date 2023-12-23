The sports category has moved to a new website.

Carol Sonie issues another update after escaping death by a whisker in road accident

Charles Ouma

Carol Sonie was in the company of others when the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a fatal road accident

Carol Muthoni
Carol Muthoni

Content creator and actress Caroline Muthoni, popularly known as Carol Sonie issued an update after surviving a grisly road accident.

The mother of one confirmed that she was involved in a fatal road accident on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Carol, who has one daughter sired by comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah noted that she survived death by a whisker after they vehicle she was travelling was involved in a fatal road accident.

She was in the company of others when the accident happened.

READ: I quit my job because of a man - Carol Sonie remembers sacrifices she made for love

In a brief message on social media, the content creator noted that she is doing well after the accident that left her traumatized.

"Oh God. We almost lost our lives in a car accident. Our God is a God of another place. I am very traumatized. Oh God," Carol Sonnie wrote on her Instastories.

She followed up with another update on Friday evening appreciating fans, relatives and friends for their overwhelming support.

Carol Muthoni
Carol Muthoni Pulse Live Kenya
She accompanied the message with a video in which she could be seen walking confidently, confirming that she was well.

"God is faithful. Now I'm fine. Thank you for your calls and messages," she said.

READ: Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Carol accompanied her message to a video of herself walking nicely and quickly, laughing, swaying her waist, and raising her arms to prove she was okay.

Carol Sonie throws shade at Mulamwah amid bestie Ruth K's pregnancy reports

The content creator recently threw shade at her baby daddy after his girlfriend Ruth K announced that they are expecting a child.

Mulamwah mentioned that she has been experiencing morning sickness and playfully asked his fans for their thoughts on the matter.

"Bestie anatapika tapika ma asubui asubui ivi. Shida inaweza kua nini," Mulamwah wrote.

In her comment, she insinuated that Mulamwah might become a father, which playfully references their past disputes concerning whether Keilah is Mulamwah's child.

"Keila is not my kid wamepata mtoto," Carol Sonie wrote.

