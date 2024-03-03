Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

Eve addressed the matter when she hosted Andrew Kibe on her new show on her You Tube channel.

Kibe came armed with questions that for the first time gave the public a glimpse of Mungai Eve’s side of things.

“Who was cheating was it you or him…I suspect you must be the one who was cheating,” Kibe asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You might be wrong or right” Eve responded without delving into the details and clarifying whether cheating may have contributed to the relationship’s end.

“Are you completely done with Trevor?” Kibe probed with Eve confirming that it is indeed a closed chapter with a confident “yeah, I mean we are.”

We din not break up in March- Mungai Eve clarifies

Eve gave brief responses and shared that she was not willing to talk so much about the relationship with Kibe enquiring when the relationship actually ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is it true that you stopped seeing each other last year in March?” Kibe asked with Eve clarifying that contrary to Trevor’s claims, they did not break up in March 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kibe sought to know why Trevor gave March as the timeline of their breakup when it is not true as per Eve’s clarification.

“So so why did he say so?” Kibe queried.

“I don’t know, I believe he is in the best position to explain it since he is the one who said it. He has his own reasons.” Eve clarified without confirming when they parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next was the big question on what caused their split.

“Well I wouldn’t want to talk much about it but it is a whole lot of many things and it was meant to come to an end.” Eve explained.

On how she felt when she was trending in the wake of their split and Trevor’s statement in which he mentioned that Eve’s services would not be required, the diva explained that she was ready for it, having known that it was bound to happen.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was ready for it,I knew it was to happen.” I don’t know but maybe he did (announcing that her services would not be required in a terse statement) it to make him feel better, I don’t know” Mungai added.

With their camaraderie and chemistry, Eve and Trevor easily mixed business with pleasure, minted money in the process and were seen as relationship goals for many before it all came crumbling after five years.