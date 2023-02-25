6 roles assigned to Mudavadi’s wife after landing government position

The newly-established office that was launched by her husband on Friday, February 24 will see Tessie play a leading role in improving the lives of children and families.

Tessie has also been tasked with enhancing health with an emphasis on maternal and child healthcare, a role that former First Lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta was passionate about and which saw her launch the Beyond Zero initiative that impacted lives of thousands.

"The office is committed to promoting the well-being of Kenyan citizens by enhancing health with an emphasis on maternal and child healthcare.

"Also, promote the protection of the environment and improvement of sanitation," Musavadi explained during the launch of the office.

Her new office will also see Tessie champion courses that bring dignity to persons living with disabilities and the elderly and which will complement initiatives by the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President

“The Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary was established by the Government to complement the work being done by the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the Spouse to the Deputy President,” added Mudavadi.

The physical address of Tessie’s office is yet to be made public with taxpayers set to dig deeper into their pockets to finance its operations.

Her role will see her join Mama Rachel Ruto and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi in driving the development agenda of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto is passionate about the economic empowerment of women and is the brains behind various initiatives.