10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

This list attempts to highlight 10 songs that capture different critical points in Davido's artistic evolution.

These songs capture his rise from relative obscurity to stardom and the bumps on his way to megastar status.

1. 'Back When' feat Naeto C (2011)

In 2011, Davido tapped superstar rapper Naeto C for his debut track. The song which he co-produced introduced him to listeners and gave him the confidence to aim for the top.

2. 'Dami Duro' (2011)

Davido is among the few artists who have made the journey from debut single to stardom. His second release 'Dami Duro' became an instant hit that rocketed him to the top of the industry and position him for superstar status.

3. 'Aye' (2014)

After arresting the attention of listeners with a series of hit releases, Davido reached superstar status with 'Aye'. The single was released after his debut album and it consolidated his position as a superstar.

4. 'Skelewu' (2016)

After winning the hearts of listeners across Africa, Davido signed with an international label and went in search of global fame. His international adventure didn't turn out well and 'Skelewu' remains is a song that captures that point in his career.

5. 'IF' (2017)

Davido returned from his international sojourn to find a changed soundscape and new dominant forces who held forth in his stead. And it's one of these forces Tekno who wrote and produced for him his smash hit 'IF' with which he reasserted his dominance.

6. 'FALL' (2017)

Davido enjoyed an incredible 2017 and churned out four consecutive hit singles despite the huge Shaku Shaku wave that dominated the year. 'Fall' is notable for being the second in his run of hits and for its international success.

7. 'Blow My Mind' feat Chris Brown (2019)

Davido delivered his best and most successful international collaboration with 'Blow My Mind'. The single brought him much-needed success as he prepared for the release of his sophomore album.

8. 'FEM' (2020)

Davido delivered the biggest street hit of the year that also became an unofficial anthem of the historic October 2020 ENDSARS Protest.

'FEM' came at a critical time when his mettle was being tested by a fellow heavyweight and when he was set to release his third album. The single served as a stinging clap back and a strong build-up to his album.

9. 'Champion Sound' feat Focalistic (2021)

Davido marked his 10th year in the game with an Amapiano hit that reaffirmed his position as the continent's biggest hitmaker and one who still has more to offer.

10. 'Stand Strong' (2022)

For his last single, Davido took a pause from being a hitmaker as he delivers an inspirational single that showcased a different side to his talent.

'Stand Strong' artistically launched Davido into a new era. One in which he intends to show more of his abilities while also dominating the scene.