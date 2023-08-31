In 10 songs: Your introduction to Rabbit the poet who grew into King Kaka

In the realm of Kenyan music, the transition of Rabbit from a poet to the iconic King Kaka has been nothing short of inspiring.

As we delve into the melodies and verses that define his musical odyssey, we uncover the layers of growth, innovation, and artistry that have propelled him from the spoken word stages of Nairobi to the global recognition of King Kaka.

1. Adisia

'ADISIA' is Swahili slang meaning 'add'. The song was produced by Kanyeria of Kaka Empire, from the album 'Orutu Ya Masudi'.

The song became an anthem, with clubs and media stations playing it on repeat. It also led to numerous tours, thanks to the song's popularity.

2. Dodoma

'Dodoma' is a love story between King Kaka and his lover Betty. "Dodoma 1", which was released in June 2009, introduces Betty as a wealthy girl from Dodoma, Tanzania, who came to Kenya to study.

King Kaka falls in love with the Tanzanian lady, Betty. Later on, he discovers she is leading a double life. Before he can make any decisions, Betty dies while on duty.

3. Sitaki Kukuona

This is another song from the 'Orutu Ya Masudi' album. The song condemns the habit of gossip that some people tend to have. The message is clear: if it's not business, then stay away.

4. Ligi soo

"Ligi Soo" was probably one of the biggest songs by King Kaka, a song that propelled him to rebrand as King Kaka.

The song was so big that it had two remixes, one featuring only female rappers, which also performed well.

5. Swahili Shakespeare

This is an epic example of poetry and storytelling at its best. In this masterpiece, King Kaka showcases his great talent and creativity as a versatile artist.

6. Mtu Hivi Hivi

The song discusses the idea that even though you may believe you're perfect in someone else's eyes, you can still be considered useless (Mtu Hivi Hivi). Rabbit demonstrates his lyrical prowess, and strong storytelling abilities, and locks it down to the bouncy beat.

7. Uko sure ft Man Njoro

This was another popular Rabbit song that received significant airplay, boosting King Kaka's presence in the rap industry.

8. Mistarillionaire

Another display of great storytelling and creativity is evident in this masterpiece. In the five-minute-long piece King Kaka explains why he is the best.

9. Leta ft Rapdamu (Nai Boi)

This was a great between Rapdamu who also later rebranded to Nai Boi and King Kaka. Here Nai Boi begins to place himself among some of the top artists in the country.

10. East Kwa Mabeast

