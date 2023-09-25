The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

Adeayo Adebiyi

AFRIMA has expressed sadness over the passing of Nigerian Street Hop sensation Mohbad.

AFRIMA mourn late Nigerian musician Mohbad
AFRIMA mourn late Nigerian musician Mohbad

Recommended articles

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in an event that has generated massive public reaction.

The 27-year-old budding music star also known as Imole (Light) was a young and very promising artist whose creativity and amazing gift have made him produce highly thrilling lyrics that have warmed the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

The President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, in a statement, while lamenting that Africa has lost a promising talent in its growing music industry in a shocking manner, noted that institutionalization of the music/entertainment industry remains a top priority in curbing the unprofessional practices that have been existing within the industry in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “On behalf of the International Committee of AFRIMA, we condole with Nigeria's music industry, parents and fans of Mohbad, over his painful demise. The death of Mohbad is a tragic event that has left us all deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

With his demise, Africa has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry. We pray God to grant him eternal rest and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

AFRIMA is spearheading efforts to mobilize stakeholders in the creative industry in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria, to establish institutionalized operations and regulate the music entertainment industry.

It is necessary to have a law that regulates the music industry to prevent it from becoming an unregulated free-for-all, as currently, the entry requirements are low such that anyone can just wake up and establish a music record label.

To address this issue, African countries must establish a Music Institute to certify practitioners regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFRIMA urges stakeholders, including relevant government officials and agencies, artists, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste's managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others, to participate in this crucial process. We urge stakeholders to submit their proposed legislation for review and consideration."

AFRIMA's concerns echo the call for justice for the late musician whose passing has created suspicion of foul play. The Nigerian Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death as the public keenly awaits the outcome.

Musicians and celebrities from Nigeria and internationally including Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill have all paid tributes to the late Street Hop sensation whose music has enjoyed a resurgence in the streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

22 Sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

#PulseHot&Fresht

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Boutross, Nikita Kering, Trio Mio and Nadia Mukami

Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

Mani 1

M.anifest pays nostalgic homage to ‘Hip Hop at 50’ in new freestyle