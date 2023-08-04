Alikiba throws jab at Diamond in 'Mnyama' & 5 other songs released this week

From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.

Here are the top 6 songs released this week

Ali Kiba - Mnyama

Ali Kiba takes his feud with Diamond Platnumz up a notch, boldly asserting his position in his latest track 'Mnyama.'

In this fiery anthem, Ali Kiba doesn't hold back, metaphorically beating his chest while calling out Diamond for confining his bravado to Instagram posts.

Amidst the rivalry, Alikiba also pays tribute to Simba Football Club, a key club in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The song reverberates with infectious rhythms and soul-stirring lyrics, a true testament to Alikiba's consistent knack for crafting music that effortlessly resonates.

Once again, he showcases his prowess in delivering top-tier compositions that seize the audience's attention and hold it tight.

Nyashishinski - Moment of Bliss

An instant of Serenity emerges as Nyashinski's freshest release 'Moment of Bliss', a testament to his prowess as one of Kenya's leading and multifaceted artists.

This single unveils a seamless fusion of soulful R&B melodies, serving as a canvas for Nyashinski's exceptional vocal finesse and lyrical prowess.

The lyrical narrative weaves around the pursuit of solace and joy amid the complex tapestry of trials and tribulations that life presents.

Akothee - Akothee Ako Single Tena Juu Ya Simu

Akothee's sensational hit, 'Akothee Ako Single Tena Juu Ya Simu,' delves into the intricate challenges couples face due to their phones.

Through this song, Akothee vividly portrays how her own relationship fell victim to the device, illustrating the destructive influence technology can wield on love.

Moreover, the song tackles the adverse impact of certain applications that erode relationships, offering a stark reflection on the modern digital dynamics that can strain the bonds between partners.

Bahati ft Innos B

'Mukando,' a collaboration between Bahati and Innoss’B, emerges as an irresistible and groovy track that seamlessly fuses Lingala, Afrobeats, R&B, and pop influences.

This musical creation not only sets the stage for vibrant dance moves but also intertwines diverse genres to craft a truly unique sonic experience.

With lyrics that centre on the theme of love, both artists deliver their verses with a velvety blend of smoothness and soulfulness, painting a vivid picture of emotions.

The production quality of the song stands out, marked by a pulsating rhythm that propels the track forward and rich instrumentation that envelops the listener's senses.

Harmonize - Dear Ex

'Dear Ex' is a poignant song in which Harmonize addresses his former girlfriend who has been disseminating fabricated information about him, tarnishing his image.

In the song, Harmonize delves into the possibility that her actions stem from the stress of their breakup, showing empathy towards her perspective.

He then raises a compelling question, pondering why she refrains from revealing that he was fulfilling all her needs and providing for her.

The track captures Harmonize's emotional journey and offers insight into the complexities of a past relationship marred by misunderstandings.

Latinoh - Sawa

Nadia Mukami's protégé, Latinoh, released 'Sawa,' a poignant song that portrays the challenges faced by a young individual following the loss of a loved one.

Through the song's lyrics, Latinoh expresses a heartfelt desire that he could purchase life itself, as a means to circumvent such profound struggles.

The track delves into the emotional journey of grappling with grief and longing, showcasing Latinoh's ability to convey complex emotions through his music.