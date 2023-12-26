The sports category has moved to a new website.


Ayra Starr shares how Don Jazzy added the "Starr" to her stage name

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr shares the inspiration behind her stage name.

In an interview with Arise News, the award-winning singer revealed how she came about her stage name haven earlier went by Oyin derived from her first name Oyinkansola.

According to Ayra Starr, she wanted to be called "Ira" in Yoruba but she wanted people to pronounce the name as "Ayra" so she decided to google the word "Ayra", and she instantly fell in love with the meaning.

On how she came about the Starr in her stage name, the singer shared that it was given to her by legendary music executive and Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy who according to Ayra, wanted everyone to know she's a star.

Since breaking into the limelight, Ayra Starr has become a household name with her music winning her listeners around the world and several awards.

The singer has enjoyed a hugely successful 2023 with her hit singles 'Rush' and 'Sability' enjoying commercial success.

The singer recently became the first Nigerian female lead artist and the youngest Nigerian artist to be nominated for the Grammys after her hit single 'Rush' was nominated for the Best African Song Performance.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
