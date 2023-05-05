Xenia Manasseh among 5 artists selected for Spotify's RADAR programme

Bloody Civilian, Baaba J, Xenia Manasseh, Tyla, and Ria Sean have been named Africa's rising stars and will join a global cohort as part of the programme dedicated to driving the discovery of emerging artists worldwide.

The all-female lineup joins last year's alumni, including Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN, and Buruklyn Boyz, who were all exposed to new fan communities as a result of the programme.

Spotify’s RADAR programme has been supporting artists on their path to superstardom since its launch in 2020, and this year’s African artists are some of the best on the continent.

Baaba J Pulse Live Kenya

Victor Okpala, Spotify's Artist and Label Partnerships Manager, West Africa, expressed his excitement about welcoming the five rising stars to the RADAR programme.

"As the music industry continues to evolve, it's essential to find new ways to support emerging talent and offer them a fair chance at success both on and off the platform.

"So we are thrilled to welcome Xenia Manasseh, Bloody Civilian, Ria Sean, Tyla, and Baaba J to the RADAR programme. These artists represent the diversity and vibrancy of the African music scene, and we are excited to support them as they continue to grow their careers," he said.

Okpala, added that supporting emerging talent is essential to finding new ways of offering them a good chance at success both on and off the platform.

“These artists represent the diversity and vibrancy of the African music scene, and we are excited to support them as they continue to grow their careers,” he added.

BLOODY CIVILIAN Pulse Live Kenya

As part of the programme, Spotify will prioritize the promotion of RADAR playlists, podcasts, Spotify Singles, and priority releases from RADAR artists across all regions.

The RADAR Africa artists are set to benefit from this increased promotion and visibility, gaining exposure to new audiences around the world.

Spotify has demonstrated a commitment to supporting emerging talent and offering them the resources and tools needed to achieve success.