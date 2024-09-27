Emerging afro-beat star Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, professionally known as Nasboi, has officially released his highly anticipated debut EP titled I.N.I.T (In Nasboi I Trust).

The project comes after the success of his hit singles 'Lover Boy', 'Umbrella' featuring Wande Coal, and Small Money, which collectively garnered over 80 million streams.

Nasboi’s EP presents an authentic journey through love, life, and self-expression, demonstrating his unique artistry and creative depth.

A fresh afrobeat talent

Born in Port Harcourt in 1992, Nasboi has made a name for himself by blending music and comedy with a distinct Afrobeat sound.

Inspired by legendary Nigerian artists like 2Baba and Davido, Nasboi cultivated his passion for music early on.

Despite studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Uyo, his love for Afrobeat shone through with the release of his debut single Lover Boy in 2023.

His ability to merge playful energy with meaningful storytelling has positioned him as a rising star in the Nigerian music industry.

'I.N.I.T' – A masterpiece of collaboration and emotion

The EP, 'In Nasboi I Trust', is a testament to Nasboi's growing influence in the music scene. Featuring collaborations with established names like Chike, 2Baba, Falz, and Joeboy, the project is a celebration of life and love, with each track delivering its own unique vibe.

Tracks like 'Ajo' and 'Could This Be Love' delve into the themes of romance and devotion. Nasboi’s signature smooth vocals create an emotional depth, allowing listeners to connect with his personal reflections.