The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging afro-beat star Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Amos Robi

Inspired by legendary Nigerian artists like 2Baba and Davido, Nasboi cultivated his passion for music early on.

Afrobeats star Nasboi
Afrobeats star Nasboi
  • The EP showcases his unique blend of music, comedy, and Afrobeat sound
  • Nasboi collaborated with established artists like Chike, 2Baba, Falz, and Joeboy on the project
  • Tracks like 'Ajo' and 'Could This Be Love' explore themes of romance and devotion

Recommended articles

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, professionally known as Nasboi, has officially released his highly anticipated debut EP titled I.N.I.T (In Nasboi I Trust).

The project comes after the success of his hit singles 'Lover Boy', 'Umbrella' featuring Wande Coal, and Small Money, which collectively garnered over 80 million streams.

Nasboi’s EP presents an authentic journey through love, life, and self-expression, demonstrating his unique artistry and creative depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Port Harcourt in 1992, Nasboi has made a name for himself by blending music and comedy with a distinct Afrobeat sound.

Afrobeats star Nasboi
Afrobeats star Nasboi Afrobeats star Nasboi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Afrobeat sensation Alpha P fires up fans with new EP ahead of East Africa tour

Inspired by legendary Nigerian artists like 2Baba and Davido, Nasboi cultivated his passion for music early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Uyo, his love for Afrobeat shone through with the release of his debut single Lover Boy in 2023.

His ability to merge playful energy with meaningful storytelling has positioned him as a rising star in the Nigerian music industry.

The EP, 'In Nasboi I Trust', is a testament to Nasboi's growing influence in the music scene. Featuring collaborations with established names like Chike, 2Baba, Falz, and Joeboy, the project is a celebration of life and love, with each track delivering its own unique vibe.

Afrobeats star Nasboi
Afrobeats star Nasboi Afrobeats star Nasboi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Maleek Berry teams up with Ruger to dazzle fans on 'Lately' track

Tracks like 'Ajo' and 'Could This Be Love' delve into the themes of romance and devotion. Nasboi’s signature smooth vocals create an emotional depth, allowing listeners to connect with his personal reflections.

In contrast, songs like 'Small Money' focus on life's little victories, and 'Short Skirt' adds a playful twist, celebrating confident women with infectious energy.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emerging afro-beat star Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Emerging afro-beat star Nasboi releases debut EP 'I.N.I.T'

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Mashirima Kapombe shares mum's burial date, how to support her family

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

Viral Matatu video student explains Sh50 showdown, relationship with conductor

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

Most men don't like children - Mutoko on why it's time to face the hard truth

Lil Maina, producer Kanzu face off over earnings from 'Kishash' hit

Lil Maina, producer Kanzu face off over earnings from 'Kishash' hit

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Nyaboke Moraa returns with bold message on family planning, months after loss

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

Ex-radio presenter accused of burning wife's house details what really happened

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHotAndFresh: Bahati serenades wife Diana with 'Cherie' & other fresh songs of the week

Bahati serenades wife Diana with 'Cherie' & other fresh songs of the week