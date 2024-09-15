The sports category has moved to a new website.

Afrobeat sensation Alpha P fires up fans with new EP ahead of East Africa tour

Charles Ouma

The artistic masterpiece takes his fans and lovers of music through his inspiring journey and the highs and lows of love, ambition, and self-discovery.

Award-winning Nigerian musician, Alpha P has cemented his place among the greats in Afrobeats scene with the release of his latest EP, 'Welcome to the Pack'.

The artistic masterpiece takes his fans and lovers of music through his inspiring journey and the highs and lows of love, ambition, and self-discovery.

The Afrobeats sensation is also set to tour the Eastern Africa region to connect with his fans and share his talent on stage with millions who have supported his career in music.

The tour will also see him extend his reach with plans underway for collaboration in content creation and music with creatives in the region.

Alpha P will be venturing into a coveted market that has propelled many artists from Nigerian to greater heights with East Africans swaying to their beats.

The EP opens with 'Light', which takes music enthusiasts through the realities of romance and heartbreak, taking listeners on an emotional ride, painting vivid pictures of love lost and memories that linger long after the final note.

The track is a perfect balance of the two world of romance and heartbreak, haunting and healing in equal measure in a way that only a talented musician can bring to light.

Another track is the uplifting, 'OMW' which features the talented Kemuel. The collaborative masterpiece brings out the best in the two peers, a confirmation that Alpha P not only shines in his own right but is also able to bring out the best in his peers.

The two stars seamlessly blend their styles to create a track that is as infectious as it is inspiring with their talent reflecting in every lyric.

A master of his trade, Alpha P delves into the world of Amapiano with 'HOLD YA' track.

Gears quickly shift in the track that is an invite to the dance floor with its infectious groove and hypnotic rhythm.

It is a perfect party song that takes music lovers through a celebration of life’s most euphoric moments.

The EP also features '4AM', in which Alpha P’s soothing voice captures the quiet intensity of the early morning hours.

He takes listeners through the maze of late-night thoughts and feelings and serves as the icing on the cake of a remarkable EP that takes music lovers through the full spectrum of human emotion, leaving them in awe of Alpha P’s artistic range.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
