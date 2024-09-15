The powerful collaboration blends their signature vocals and the result is a musical masterpiece that leaves music enthusiasts in awe.

Maleek’s top-tier production and Ruger’s signature voice come to life in the track that brings out the best in each of the two superstars.

The track, like many before it, place Maleek among the greats and demonstrates his evolution from a groundbreaking producer to an international artist with a loyal fan base spread across the world.

The two stars who have been making their mark on the vibrant global Afrobeats scene and this musical masterpiece leaves no doubt that they are destined for greatness.

It has been a busy time for Maleek with his fans demanding for more great music following the success of his singles.

Maleek Berry teams up with Ruger to dazzle fans on 'Lately' track Pulse Live Kenya

The South London Afro-R&B sensation set the stage for an epic phase in career with the release of 'Secrets'.

The track was the ﬁrst single from his debut album and this was quickly followed by a trip to New York where he dazzled fans.

The singer he performed alongside DJ Tunez at AfroCarnival with the crowd yearning for more.

Maleek’s inspiration

Growing up in Clapham, South London, Maleek drew his inspiration from the environment around him and was deeply inﬂuenced by the area's rich musical heritage.

The iconic So Solid Crew gave him the inspiration to pursue his dreams and paved the way for the young artiste who was hungry for success.

From creating beats for a local Grime group while in high school and a strong desire to reconnect with his roots, Maleek returned to Lagos and began producing music for artists like Davido and Wizkid.

His contribution in making the genre popular stands out, having worked with Afrobeat stars who dazzled the world with the new genre.

The rise and rise of Ruger

Ruger who was born Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has emerged as a dynamic force in the African music scene, swiftly garnering recognition and acclaim.

The world fell in love with his talent since his debut single in 2021 that ushered him into the world of greatness.

From then on, he never looked back and things simply blew off for the youthful singer. That same year, he earned nominations for prestigious awards such as AFRIMMA's "Most Promising African Artiste" and clinched the AFRIMMA trophy for ‘Best Newcomer.’

2022 was another amazing year that saw him bag a nomination for ‘Next Rated’ at The Headies.

2023 saw Ruger secure the AFRIMMA accolade for ‘Best Male West Africa’ and the Soundcity MVP award for "Best New Artiste," aﬃrming his rising star status.

