Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

Adeayo Adebiyi
Details: On Tuesday, 20 March 2023, Burna Boy dropped the music video of 'Rollercoaster' his collaboration which Latino artist J Balvin.

The single is one of the songs off his Grammy-nominated 6th album 'Love, Damini' which was released in July 2022.

The single is one of the international collaborations that taps streaming giant J Balvin as Burna Boy aims to connect with the Latino audience.

The music video is the 7th music video off the album after 'Kilometre', 'Last Last' 'For You Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, 'Vanila', 'Whiskey', and 'Common Person'.

The video is another offering from Burna Boy in 2023 following 'Whiskey' and 'Common' people music videos.

Burna Boy has continued to blaze the trail for Afrobeats artists internationally. The Grammy-winner recently performed at the NBA All-star game alongside Rema & Tems.

Burna Boy is also set to perform at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

'Rollercoaster' video sees Burna Boy and J Balvin take on central characters as they live out their superstar life in a cinema.

