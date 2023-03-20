Burna Boy drops 'Rollercoaster' video featuring J Balvin

The single is one of the songs off his Grammy-nominated 6th album 'Love, Damini' which was released in July 2022.

The single is one of the international collaborations that taps streaming giant J Balvin as Burna Boy aims to connect with the Latino audience.

The music video is the 7th music video off the album after 'Kilometre', 'Last Last' 'For You Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, 'Vanila', 'Whiskey', and 'Common Person'.

The video is another offering from Burna Boy in 2023 following 'Whiskey' and 'Common' people music videos.

Burna Boy has continued to blaze the trail for Afrobeats artists internationally. The Grammy-winner recently performed at the NBA All-star game alongside Rema & Tems.