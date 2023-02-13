ADVERTISEMENT
Chameleone’s response when he was asked if King Saha wrote ‘Valu Valu’ for him

Sometime back, while appearing on UBC TV, King Saha said he wrote two songs for Jose Chameleone - 'Valu Valu' and 'Badilisha'.

Jose Chameleone and King Saha
Calvin Kalule, popularly known as Calvin de Entertainer, is the one who interviewed Saha when he revealed that information, so when Chameleone appeared on his show recently, he put the question to him.

Entertainer: "I've always wanted to ask you this question, did Saha make any contribution to the making of Valu Valu?"

Chameleone: "You asked a good question; Saha, does he sing, speak Kiswahili?"

Entertainer: "I've not heard that he released any song in Kiswahili."

Chameleone: "So, what did he add to Valu Valu?... Very simple... You may have been around when I was recording the song... But being around as they construct a house, it's not you who built it... You know! Saha doesn't speak Kiswahili, so what did he add? If he wrote Valu Valu, let him write another one like that... Doesn't he want to sing a song like that?"

Saha's conversation with Entertainer went like this:

Entertainer said: "I'm shocked, the man wrote Valu Valu,... the man wrote Badilisha... I'm surprised Saha writes music for people, and he is not one of those that blows his own trumpet... He doesn't go around bragging about his work."

Saha chimed in: "Calvin, what you need to know is that there are smart people in the industry... One day you ask artistes when they come to your show, one by one; Chameloene, has Saha ever written for you a song? Kenzo, has Saha ever written for you a song?... there are artistes who know that that man is smart.”

He added: "What I'm good at is singing, the rest I can learn. You can criticise my English command, but in music, I don't make mistakes... I'm always in a straight line because I know how to sing.”

He went on: "Sometimes I also listen to music by other singers, and I'm like, that one is smart. You just give people time. They will surprise you and make you run mad... music needs time... I've written songs for many artistes."

It should be recalled Chameleone mentored Saha under his record label, Leone Island, when he was an upcoming artiste.

Nicholas Asingwire is a tech & lifestyle writer
