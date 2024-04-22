Christina Shusho's upcoming song 'Zakayo' builds anticipation among Kenyans [Video]

Known for her soulful melodies and impactful lyrics, Shusho has once again caught the attention of the Kenyan music community with this eagerly anticipated release.

The title 'Zakayo' holds significant cultural and biblical resonance.

It references Zacchaeus, the tax collector whose life changed after meeting Jesus.

According to the short snippet she posted online, the story of Zacchaeus echoes through the theme of the project.

Why Kenyans are excited for the project

Interestingly, the name 'Zakayo' has recently become popular in Kenya due to President William Ruto’s new tax reforms, earning him the nickname among citizens.

Embracing this, President Ruto has humorously acknowledged the moniker, linking it to his commitment to national progress despite criticisms.

Some Kenyan fans are speculating that the song is set to resonate with Kenyans and could be another banger from the Shusha Nyavu hitmaker.

Kenyans' reaction to Christina Shusho's Zakayo project

Kenyans on social media have shown a mixture of anticipation and curiosity, with many eager to see how she will interpret and weave the biblical story of Zacchaeus into her music.

On X and other platforms, some fans have expressed their enthusiasm with comments predicting that the new song will be a hit.

There's a palpable sense of anticipation according to many Kenyans' who are looking forward to another spiritually uplifting track that combines Shusho's signature melodic style with her deep, faith-driven messages.

In addition, some users have connected the song's title to current events, particularly relating to discussions around taxation in Kenya.

Ruto's reactions to Zakayo nickname

February 2024

In one instance in February 2024, during a visit to Tokyo, President Ruto stated that he does not mind being called Zakayo.

Ruto emphasized that his decisions are focused on ensuring Kenya's prosperity and avoiding excessive debt, stating that the country's development should be driven by its resources rather than relying on external aid or accumulating debt.

"I don't mind being called names such as 'Zakayo' because when you're doing the right thing, your conscience is clear. I will continue to do the right thing for our country irrespective of the names people call me, including Zakayo," Ruto declared.

July 2023

Speaking during a function in Murang'a County on July 21, 2023, Ruto shrugged off the Zakayo nickname and said that he will continue to work hard to improve the lives of Kenyans and raise revenue to run the country.

The name Zakayo is Swahili for Zacchaeus, which is a reference to the biblical character who was a tax collector.

Tax collectors were often disliked by people and the nickname suggests that Ruto is seen in the same light by some Kenyans.

President William Ruto at the launch of the Women Governors G7 Caucus in Nairobi on March 7, 2024

“I want to thank you people of Murang’a for electing leaders I can work with in the transformation of Kenya. Your MP here in Kiharu (Ndindi Nyoro) is the chair of the National Assembly Budget & Appropriations Committee. He leads his team in planning Kenya’s budget. From Murang’a I also have the Treasury CS (Prof Njuguna Ndungu) who makes sure all government projects progress well.

“Also from here in Muranga, you have given me a person to collect tax. Other people call me Zakayo but the real Zakayo is here with us,” he said amid laughter.

The Head of State said that the opposition had branded him Zakayo because he was pushing for Kenya’s self-reliance by advocating for increased tax collection and reduced loans.

Mar 2023

In May 2023, Ruto referred to the Zakayo nickname as he responded to KRA staff members who asked for a tax collectors' day at the State House, stating that he would consider it.