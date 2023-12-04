The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

Amos Robi

Christina Shusho stands out as a top gospel artist in the region, collaborating with Kenyan artists like Ringtone, Mercy Masika, Janet Otieno, and more.

Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho
Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho

Tanzanian gospel music has held a significant presence in Kenya for several years, transitioning from choir-based performances to individual singers taking the spotlight.

One such artist who has ascended to gospel stardom in the region from Tanzania is Christina Shusho.

Christina Shusho's music has resonated not only in Tanzania but also in Kenya, primarily due to her use of the widely spoken Swahili language in her songs.

Her music spans across generations, capturing the hearts of both the older and younger demographics.

However, her journey to stardom was not an overnight success; it had humble beginnings.

Christina Shusho was born and raised in Kigoma, Tanzania. At the young age of fifteen, she discovered her faith, a conviction that continues to shape her life.

Christina Shusho
Christina Shusho Christina Shusho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Christina Shusho responds to sugar mummy accusations

Raised by religious parents, she became a part of a church singing group, marking the commencement of her musical journey.

Initially joining the church choir, Shusho later ventured into an independent career, a path followed by a few artists like Rose Muhando, Upendo Nkone, and Bahati Bukuku.

Her debut album, 'Kitu gani kinitenge na upendo wa Bwana,' didn't gain significant popularity beyond Tanzania.

However, her second and third albums, titled 'Unikumbuke' and 'Nipe Macho,' became instant hits within and beyond Tanzania's borders.

Following the release of her second album, Shusho's career took a peak, earning her performances across the region and multiple prestigious awards.

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho
Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

She collaborated with Kenyan artists such as Ringtone, Janet Otieno, and Mercy Masika, producing numerous hits like 'Relax,' 'Shusha Nyavu,' 'Akutendee Nini,' and 'Nipe Macho.'

In her personal life, Christina Shusho is married to John, a pastor who supports her ministry. However, he maintains a private life and avoids media attention.

The couple has been blessed with three children: Odesia Shusho, Hope Shusho, and George Shusho.

In 2020, rumours circulated, especially in Tanzania, suggesting that Shusho had moved out of her matrimonial home.

Responding to these reports, the singer explained that her actions were in response to a new calling from God, emphasizing that she and her husband had discussed and agreed on the decision.

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho
Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Addressing concerns about her reduced public appearances with her husband and the absence of family pictures on social media, Shusho clarified that these choices were part of her response to a divine assignment and had been mutually agreed upon with her husband.

“Ukweli ni kwamba ni assignment tu there is nothing different other than that. Ni assignment tu ambayo nimekuta Mungu amenipa kipindi hiki. Kwa hiyo lazima nitoke niende ku fulfill assignment,” Shusho said.

The singer is set to perform in Kenya in December 2023 after a growing demand by her fans for her performance.

