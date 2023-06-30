Unforgettable collabos: 10 songs where featured artists outshined main acts

Mutua argued that the song did not promote good morals in society and called on musicians to produce better content.

Fathermoh, however, chose not to take sides in the exchange. Instead, he questioned why Mutua singled out Ssaru as the artist responsible for the song, when it was actually him that featured Ssaru.

Fathermoh's observation opened up a new perspective on songs where featured artists outshine the main artists. In this article, we explore 9 such songs

1. 'Kuna Kuna' - Vic West ft Fathermoh, Savara, Brandy Maina & Thee Exit Band

Brandy Maina emerged as the star of this collaboration, despite Vic West being the main artist behind the song. Few people could even put a face to Vic West's name.

2. 'Jeraha' - Otile Brown ft Jovial

Although both singers are stars, Jovial seemed to dominate this song, even though Otile was the one who featured her.

3. 'Kwangwaru' - Harmonize ft Diamond Platnumz

Despite the song being from Harmonize, it surprisingly seemed to be Diamond's, who featured his former boss.

4. 'Mat za Ronga' - Tunji ft Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones, the OG, attracted attention with his verses in this song where he was featured by Tunji.

5. 'Nobody' - Darassa ft Bien

One of the biggest hits of 2023 so far, this song featuring Bien of Sauti Sol showcased a chorus so captivating that fans thought it was a Bien song.

6. 'Mmmh' - Willy Paul ft Rayvanny

This Tanzanian-Kenyan collaboration led fans to mistake it for a Rayvanny song, even though it was actually a Willy Paul song.

7. 'Lewa' - Parroty ft Kabagazi ft OneBoy ft Mejja

Mejja shined in this song with his memorable line, "Leo lazima nipatikane na ka... ," leaving a lasting impression.

8. 'Foto Moto' - Noti Flow ft Benzema

The singer from Ochunglo Family, Benzema, stood out in this anthem-like hit.

9. 'Yope Remix' - Innoss'B ft Diamond Platnumz

One of the biggest songs of 2019 and 2020, this remix showcased Innoss'B's talent while also giving Diamond a prominent role.

10. 'Kaskie vibaya' - Fathermoh ft Sylvia Ssaru

