Unforgettable collabos: 10 songs where featured artists outshined main acts

Amos Robi

Some of the artists who were outshined in their own collaborations include Otile Brown, Willy Paul and Harmonize

Gengetone singer Fathermoh has weighed in on the ongoing feud involving Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, (MCSK) who criticized Fathermoh's song 'Kaskie Vibaya' featuring singer Sylvia Ssaru.

Mutua argued that the song did not promote good morals in society and called on musicians to produce better content.

Fathermoh, however, chose not to take sides in the exchange. Instead, he questioned why Mutua singled out Ssaru as the artist responsible for the song, when it was actually him that featured Ssaru.

Fathermoh's observation opened up a new perspective on songs where featured artists outshine the main artists. In this article, we explore 9 such songs

Brandy Maina emerged as the star of this collaboration, despite Vic West being the main artist behind the song. Few people could even put a face to Vic West's name.

Although both singers are stars, Jovial seemed to dominate this song, even though Otile was the one who featured her.

Despite the song being from Harmonize, it surprisingly seemed to be Diamond's, who featured his former boss.

READ: Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts

Khaligraph Jones, the OG, attracted attention with his verses in this song where he was featured by Tunji.

One of the biggest hits of 2023 so far, this song featuring Bien of Sauti Sol showcased a chorus so captivating that fans thought it was a Bien song.

READ: Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

This Tanzanian-Kenyan collaboration led fans to mistake it for a Rayvanny song, even though it was actually a Willy Paul song.

Mejja shined in this song with his memorable line, "Leo lazima nipatikane na ka... ," leaving a lasting impression.

The singer from Ochunglo Family, Benzema, stood out in this anthem-like hit.

One of the biggest songs of 2019 and 2020, this remix showcased Innoss'B's talent while also giving Diamond a prominent role.

The song where Fathermoh featured Sylvia Ssaru who became the face of the song. The song has become an anthem and even caught the attention of Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

TV47 journalist brought to tears as she bids station goodbye after 3 years

Jalang'o sacks employees who cost him millions

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

Unforgettable collabos: 10 songs where featured artists outshined main acts

Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

'Tabasamu' actress Rosemary Waweru shares secrets behind her youthful looks

Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

