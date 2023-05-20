East African music industry continues to thrive with talented artists consistently delivering captivating tunes across various genres.
Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week
#PulseHotandFresh - here is a list of 7 hot songs released this week
From gospel to afro-pop and bongo, East African musicians are making waves both locally and internationally. Let's explore some of the latest releases and exciting collaborations that have been creating buzz this week.
Party - Nviiri The Storyteller
Nviiri The Storyteller, an accomplished Kenyan singer-songwriter and guitarist signed to Sol Generation Records, recently dropped a new track titled 'Party.'
Infused with infectious Amapiano beats, the song is a joyful celebration of life and an invitation to revel in the company of loved ones.
With Nviiri's soulful vocals and catchy melodies, "Party" is destined to become a favorite on dance floors and playlists across the country.
Mama Watoto - Bahati fit DK Kwenye Beat
Bahati, a renowned gospel artist in Kenya, joined forces with DK Kwenye Beat to release a heartfelt single titled 'Mama Watoto.'
The song serves as a touching tribute to mothers and their unwavering love for their children. Bahati's emotive vocals, combined with DK Kwenye Beat's smooth rap verses, create a powerful and uplifting composition.
Unthinkable - Jaguar fit Lavalava
Known for his multifaceted career as a politician, singer, and philanthropist, Jaguar teamed up with Bongo star Lavalava to deliver a fresh track titled 'Unthinkable.'
The song showcases Jaguar's unique musical style, blending various genres to create a captivating sound.
With its infectious rhythm and memorable hooks, 'Unthinkable' is poised to captivate audiences and leave them yearning for more of Jaguar's eclectic music.
Makofi - Jabidii fit Right Rende
'Makofi,' a collaboration between Jabidii and Right Rende, is a lively thanksgiving song that praises God for His blessings and grace.
With its catchy beat and energetic rap verses, the track invites listeners to celebrate and express gratitude.
Jabidii and Right Rende's dynamic chemistry and uplifting lyrics make "Makofi" an anthem of appreciation and joy.
Ulikotoka - King Kaka fit Masauti
Renowned rapper and entrepreneur King Kaka enlisted the talents of Masauti for his latest release, 'Ulikotoka.'
The song beautifully combines King Kaka's lyrical prowess with Masauti's soulful vocals, resulting in a captivating blend of rap and melodious hooks.
The song showcases the artists' versatility and musical synergy, promising to resonate with fans across the country.
Dance - Rayvanny fit Jay Melody
Rayvanny and Jay Melody's collaboration, 'Dance,' adds another vibrant track to the 2023 Flowers III project.
With Rayvanny's exceptional vocals and Jay Melody's infectious energy, the song is an upbeat and lively tune that is guaranteed to get listeners on their feet.
Too Easy - Bien fit DJ Edu
Bien-Aimé Baraza, a member of the popular group Sauti Sol, teamed up with DJ Edu for their latest release, 'Too Easy.'
The song, accompanied by a captivating music video, showcases Bien's solo work, which he began releasing as part of Sauti Sol's 'Together, Alone' project.
The song stays true to Bien's signature genre, delivering a melodic and captivating sound that has garnered him recognition as a solo artist.
