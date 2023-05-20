The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotandFresh - here is a list of 7 hot songs released this week

From left: Rayvanny, Bien Aime & King Kaka
From left: Rayvanny, Bien Aime & King Kaka

East African music industry continues to thrive with talented artists consistently delivering captivating tunes across various genres.

Recommended articles

From gospel to afro-pop and bongo, East African musicians are making waves both locally and internationally. Let's explore some of the latest releases and exciting collaborations that have been creating buzz this week.

Nviiri The Storyteller, an accomplished Kenyan singer-songwriter and guitarist signed to Sol Generation Records, recently dropped a new track titled 'Party.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Infused with infectious Amapiano beats, the song is a joyful celebration of life and an invitation to revel in the company of loved ones.

With Nviiri's soulful vocals and catchy melodies, "Party" is destined to become a favorite on dance floors and playlists across the country.

READ: Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahati, a renowned gospel artist in Kenya, joined forces with DK Kwenye Beat to release a heartfelt single titled 'Mama Watoto.'

The song serves as a touching tribute to mothers and their unwavering love for their children. Bahati's emotive vocals, combined with DK Kwenye Beat's smooth rap verses, create a powerful and uplifting composition.

Known for his multifaceted career as a politician, singer, and philanthropist, Jaguar teamed up with Bongo star Lavalava to deliver a fresh track titled 'Unthinkable.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The song showcases Jaguar's unique musical style, blending various genres to create a captivating sound.

With its infectious rhythm and memorable hooks, 'Unthinkable' is poised to captivate audiences and leave them yearning for more of Jaguar's eclectic music.

READ: Timeless romance: 6 TBT love songs from Kenya's music industry 2001-2008

ADVERTISEMENT

'Makofi,' a collaboration between Jabidii and Right Rende, is a lively thanksgiving song that praises God for His blessings and grace.

With its catchy beat and energetic rap verses, the track invites listeners to celebrate and express gratitude.

Jabidii and Right Rende's dynamic chemistry and uplifting lyrics make "Makofi" an anthem of appreciation and joy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned rapper and entrepreneur King Kaka enlisted the talents of Masauti for his latest release, 'Ulikotoka.'

The song beautifully combines King Kaka's lyrical prowess with Masauti's soulful vocals, resulting in a captivating blend of rap and melodious hooks.

The song showcases the artists' versatility and musical synergy, promising to resonate with fans across the country.

READ: Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayvanny and Jay Melody's collaboration, 'Dance,' adds another vibrant track to the 2023 Flowers III project.

With Rayvanny's exceptional vocals and Jay Melody's infectious energy, the song is an upbeat and lively tune that is guaranteed to get listeners on their feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bien-Aimé Baraza, a member of the popular group Sauti Sol, teamed up with DJ Edu for their latest release, 'Too Easy.'

The song, accompanied by a captivating music video, showcases Bien's solo work, which he began releasing as part of Sauti Sol's 'Together, Alone' project.

The song stays true to Bien's signature genre, delivering a melodic and captivating sound that has garnered him recognition as a solo artist.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 66-year-old bae, blames fans

Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 66-year-old bae, blames fans

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri shares exclusive photos as a police officer

NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri shares exclusive photos as a police officer

Commentator 254 narrates how he wooed YouTuber Moureen Ngigi

Commentator 254 narrates how he wooed YouTuber Moureen Ngigi

Big payday for Njugush after packed show in the UK

Big payday for Njugush after packed show in the UK

Sh4M beef between Bahati & 'Adhiambo' video vixen takes new twist

Sh4M beef between Bahati & 'Adhiambo' video vixen takes new twist

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Daudi Kabaka, Freshly Mwamburi & John Nzenze

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Wakadinali

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui' [Watch]

Asake, Ayra Starr

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

From left: Rayvanny, Bien Aime & King Kaka

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week