Davido announces his 2022 show at the O2 Arena in London

On his Instagram announcement, the father of three wrote that, "It is time! London 🇬🇧 You wanted it even bigger, you wanted it even better and on the 5th of March, 2022 we make the most beautiful movie ever ! Santa says tickets go live on Friday! Let’s go!"

Davido, who recently celebrated his son's birthday has been slightly quiet over the past few months, but he looks set to roar back to power in 2022. This arena show will be Davido's third at the famous 02 Arena and it will be promoted by Live Nation, in conjunction with United Talent Agency.