RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DP Gachagua graces Samidoh's big day at Parklands Sports Club [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua said Samidoh’s rise from a humble background to being one of the most successful Mugithi singers is a wonderful story.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua congratulated musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh for the launch of the Samidoh Foundation.
The foundation has supported people through education, feeding programs, scouting and helping upcoming artists to record their music among other activities.

DP Gachagua lauded Samidoh for his choice to give back to society through the youth, and vulnerable Kenyans and for championing the welfare of the boy child.

He also delivered congratulations from President Ruto, who is away in Dubai for the COP28 World Climate Action Summit.

The government, through the Ministry of Sports, Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, will support the foundation.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua graces Samidoh's bid day as he launches his foundation
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua graces Samidoh's bid day as he launches his foundation

“Through the Talanta Hela Initiative, the Ruto Administration has prioritised the establishment of the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy for economic growth.

“We thank the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, who this evening extended his support for Samidoh - for establishing strategic supportive structures for our nation to harvest big from the creative industry,” he said.

DP Gachagua said Samidoh’s rise from a humble background to being one of the most successful mugithi singers is a wonderful story.

“It is a story of resilience, hope and an inspiration to not only budding artists but also to the youth that they can make it in life, through hard work, focus and of course prayers.

“Samidoh continues to stand out and to inspire us through his music, innovation and creativity. We celebrate him and are very proud of him,” Gachagua said.

Samidoh during the launch of his foundation
Samidoh during the launch of his foundation

Samidoh was born in Subukia, Nakuru County in 1990 and grew up in a vulnerable family.

Samidoh had a passion for music from a young age and used to lead the choir while in school.

He joined Kamande Wa Kioi's band as a backup vocalist after moving to Nairobi.

Later, he decided to pursue a career as a solo artist and has since released several hit songs, including 'Ndiri Mutwi Mwega', 'Kairitu Gakwa', 'Wendo Na Urimu', and 'Ihoya Ria Samidoh'.

Despite his success in the music industry, Samidoh continues to serve as a police officer.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CS Ababu Namwamba graces the launch of the Samidoh Foundation
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CS Ababu Namwamba graces the launch of the Samidoh Foundation

