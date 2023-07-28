Eddy Kenzo, Morgan Heritage set to drop single next week

Previously, Eddy Kenzo and Morgan Heritage worked together on Long to be Home, a project that boasts rich lyrics.

'You Got to See the World' comes ahead of the Morgan Heritage Reggae Sumfest 2023.

The global sensational reggae Morgan Heritage band has already blessed East Africa with three tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

These are 'Wacha Nikupende' featuring Otile Brown, Ready, which they did with Shatta Wale, Jose Chameleone and RJ The DJ.

Pulse

There is also Long To Be Home featuring Eddy Kenzo.

Meanwhile, Kenzo is also set to perform in Canada at the 2023 African Descent Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy-nominated singer had recently taken a break from shows out of the country due to his role at the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

The African Descent Festival will be held from August 12-13 at the English Bay Beach in Vancouver, Canada.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids who secured a golden buzzer during the 2023 Britain's Got Talent will also perform at the Festival.

Other top Ugandan entertainers to look out for at the African Descent Festival 2023 are singer Annet Nandujja deejay and media personality Zahara Totto (D.J. Zato) and television host Douglas Lwanga, who will host the event.

Courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT

The lineup of performers features top entertainers from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.