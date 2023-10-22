East Africa's Diamond Platnumz triumphs at Trace Awards [Full list of winners]

With over 50 global stars performing at the 10,000-capacity BK Arena, the ceremony celebrated music diversity and cultural fusion.

Nigerian stars Davido and Rema dominated the awards, each taking home two trophies. Nigeria's prominence in African music was evident, with Davido receiving the Best Male award and sharing the Best Collaboration prize with South Africa's Musa Keys for their song 'Unavailable.'

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema was recognised as the Global African Artiste and secured the Song of the Year award for 'Calm Down.' Burna Boy's 'Love Damini' won Best Album, and Vivian Chidid was honoured as Best Female.

Diamond Platnumz wins big at Trace Awards

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz showcased his talent, solidifying his title as the East Africa king by winning Best Artiste. Accompanied by his signee Zuchu, he delivered an impressive performance.

Bruce Melodie received the Best Rwandan Artiste award, becoming a local favorite. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast's Didi B won Best Artiste Africa - Francophone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

KS Bloom and Tam Sir from Ivory Coast also secured wins in the Best Gospel Artiste and Best Producer categories. Lisandro Cuxi was named Best Artist Africa - Lusophone.

Nigeria's 2Face was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award, acknowledging his extensive music career. The awards also celebrated the accomplishments of Mr. Eazi, who received the ChangeMarker award for his philanthropic efforts.

International recognition at the Trace Awards

Fronted by D'banj and Maria Borges, the Trace Awards showcased performances and collaborations from over 50 artists, blending various music genres and cultures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The ceremony featured artists from various regions, including Central Cee from the UK, Tayc from France and Belgium, and Ludmilla from Brazil.

The artists who graced the stage included Benjamin Dube from South Africa, Blxckie and other South African artists, Bruce Melodie and Bwiza from Rwanda, Didi B from Ivory Coast, Dystinct from Morocco, Josey from Ivory Coast, Lisandro Cuxi from Cape Verde, and many more.

Trace Music Awards is a celebration of musical talent and creativity and highlights the power of African and African-origin artists on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Summary of all winners at the Trace Awards 2023

Album of the Year

Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Song of the Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Calm Down – Rema (Nigeria)

Best Artiste – East Africa

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Music Video

Baddie – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Male Artist

Davido (Nigeria)

Best Female Artist

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Newcomer

Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Artise – Rwanda

Bruce Melodie

ADVERTISEMENT

Best DJ

Michael Brun (Haiti)

Best Live