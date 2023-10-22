The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
East Africa's Diamond Platnumz triumphs at Trace Awards [Full list of winners]

Lynet Okumu and Pulse Mix

Diamond Platnumz takes home Best East African Artiste award at the inaugural Trace Awards in Rwanda

From left: Davido, Viviane Chidid, Diamond Platnumz and Yemi Alade
From left: Davido, Viviane Chidid, Diamond Platnumz and Yemi Alade

The inaugural Trace Music Awards and festivals brought music stars from across the globe to Kigali, Rwanda, on Sartuday October 21. Kenyan artists, including Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno, showcased their talents during the event.

With over 50 global stars performing at the 10,000-capacity BK Arena, the ceremony celebrated music diversity and cultural fusion.

Nigerian stars Davido and Rema dominated the awards, each taking home two trophies. Nigeria's prominence in African music was evident, with Davido receiving the Best Male award and sharing the Best Collaboration prize with South Africa's Musa Keys for their song 'Unavailable.'

Davido
Davido Pulse Live Kenya
Rema was recognised as the Global African Artiste and secured the Song of the Year award for 'Calm Down.' Burna Boy's 'Love Damini' won Best Album, and Vivian Chidid was honoured as Best Female.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz showcased his talent, solidifying his title as the East Africa king by winning Best Artiste. Accompanied by his signee Zuchu, he delivered an impressive performance.

Bruce Melodie received the Best Rwandan Artiste award, becoming a local favorite. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast's Didi B won Best Artiste Africa - Francophone.

Yemi Alade 1
Yemi Alade 1 Pulse Live Kenya

KS Bloom and Tam Sir from Ivory Coast also secured wins in the Best Gospel Artiste and Best Producer categories. Lisandro Cuxi was named Best Artist Africa - Lusophone.

Nigeria's 2Face was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award, acknowledging his extensive music career. The awards also celebrated the accomplishments of Mr. Eazi, who received the ChangeMarker award for his philanthropic efforts.

Fronted by D'banj and Maria Borges, the Trace Awards showcased performances and collaborations from over 50 artists, blending various music genres and cultures.

Trace Awards 2023 hosts D'banj and Maria Borges
Trace Awards 2023 hosts D'banj and Maria Borges Pulse Live Kenya

The ceremony featured artists from various regions, including Central Cee from the UK, Tayc from France and Belgium, and Ludmilla from Brazil.

The artists who graced the stage included Benjamin Dube from South Africa, Blxckie and other South African artists, Bruce Melodie and Bwiza from Rwanda, Didi B from Ivory Coast, Dystinct from Morocco, Josey from Ivory Coast, Lisandro Cuxi from Cape Verde, and many more.

Trace Music Awards is a celebration of musical talent and creativity and highlights the power of African and African-origin artists on the global stage.

Nadia Mukami (2)
Nadia Mukami (2) Pulse Live Kenya

Album of the Year

Love Damini – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Song of the Year

Calm Down – Rema (Nigeria)

Best Artiste – East Africa

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Music Video

Baddie – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Male Artist

Davido (Nigeria)

Best Female Artist

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Collaboration

Unavailable – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Newcomer

Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Artise – Rwanda

Bruce Melodie

Best DJ

Michael Brun (Haiti)

Best Live

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Lynet Okumu and Pulse Mix
