Fully Focus & Sofiya Nzau join forces in 'Mwanake', a house cover of JB Maina's hit

Denis Mwangi

Renowned DJ and producer, Fully Focus, has joined forces with Kenyan sensation Sofiya Nzau to release a captivating new single titled 'Mwanake'.

The new jam is a house music cover of a classic Kenyan song & lead single from Fully Focus' innovative EP, 'Kikuyu House'.

'Mwanake' reimagines the classic elements of Kikuyu music, a genre that originates from the lush central highlands of Kenya, known for its intricate storytelling and rhythmic spirit.

This lead single sets the stage for Fully Focus' new EP, which promises to be a celebration of African music redefined for a global audience.

By blending these rich cultural motifs with the dynamic energy of contemporary house music, Focus bridges the gap between generations, paying homage to the past while propelling it into the forefront of the world music scene.

Fully Focus, known for his pivotal role in popularizing African music on mainstream platforms and Sofiya Nzau whose music transcends cultural and language barriers with her enchanting melodies that embody the soul of Africa, create unique renditions that pay respects to the original songs, while injecting a modern twist.

'Mwanake' tells a story of finding love in the most unexpected places and packages, echoing the timeless theme of legendary Kikuyu singer JB Maina’s earlier hit 'Tiga Kumute'.

Speaking on the release, Fully Focus said, "‘Mwanake’ is more than just a song; it's the heart of the 'Kikuyu House' project. We aimed to honor the rich musical tradition of the Kikuyu culture while presenting it in a format that resonates with today's borderless audience. This EP, starting with 'Mwanake,' is a journey through time, culture, and sound."

Sofiya Nzau added, "Working on 'Mwanake' was an enlightening experience, blending the traditional with the contemporary. This song, and the entire 'Kikuyu House' EP, represents a new chapter in our musical heritage, making it accessible and relatable to everyone, regardless of where they are in the world."

"Mwanake" is currently available on all major streaming platforms, offering listeners a first taste of what to expect from the 'Kikuyu House' EP.

Fans and new listeners alike are invited to experience the innovative blend of tradition and modernity that Fully Focus has masterfully crafted.

This collaboration is a testament to both artists’ commitment to not only preserving but also evolving African music, under the banner of PMG/TAMARI/ Republic54 a Panafrican label.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
