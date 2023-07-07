The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 8 songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotandFresh - here is a list of 8 hot songs released this week

From left: Diamond Platnumz, Wangechi & Madini Classic
Welcome to the exciting world of music, where melodies and rhythms blend to create unforgettable moments.

Recommended articles

In this edition, we present to you the top eight songs that have been making waves and capturing the hearts of music lovers this week.

From chart-topping hits to soul-stirring ballads, this curated list showcases the diversity and talent of East African artists across various genres.

Whether you're a fan of Bongo Flava, Amapiano, AfroBeat or R&B, get ready to embark on a musical journey filled with infectious beats, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances!

'Mzigo' by Wangechi Featuring Buruklyn Boyz is a catchy and energetic song that blends hip hop and afrobeat elements.

The song is about the struggles and joys of living in Nairobi, Kenya, and the pride and resilience of the people. It has a vibrant and upbeat production, with a mix of drums, horns, keyboards and synths.

READ: Street-sound pioneers: 4 DJs who revolutionized the matatu music scene

The king of amapiano kenya Cartoon47 is back with a new Amapiano hit 'Aza' featuring Madini Classic and B Classic.

The song which was released on July 4 has some easy sing along beats and lyrics that will capture your heart!

'Kimeniramba Leo' by Rapho Clints ft Madini Classic is a catchy and upbeat song that blends Swahili and English lyrics with a lively Afrobeat rhythm.

The song celebrates love and both Rapho Clints and Madini Classic deliver their verses with energy and charisma.

The production is crisp and clear, and the song has a good balance of vocals and instruments

READ: Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

'Kimeturamba' by Justina Syokau is a catchy and upbeat song that talks about how the economy has affected Kenyans negatively.

The song has a lively and energetic rhythm, with a blend of pop and Kamba elements. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, but they convey a powerful message of hope and optimism

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has linked up with Nigeria singer Chike for a new song titled 'My Baby.'

Produced by S2kizzy, the long song has already garnered over 1M views on YouTube and still counting.

Diamond Platnumz has released an amapiano song called 'Shu' featuring South African Award winning musician artist known as Chley Nkosi.

The song has easy repetitive lyrics and beats that will make you shake your body!

Gospel star Maryanne Imani drops Inspirational anthem 'Lord Reign' encouraging freedom from bondage

The song promises to touch the hearts of listeners from all walks of life.

This is a marriage proposal love song written and performed by fast rising singer Eve Chimes.

The song calls for a romantic love and relationship between two parties in engagement.

Lynet Okumu
