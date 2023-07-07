Top 8 songs of the week

In this edition, we present to you the top eight songs that have been making waves and capturing the hearts of music lovers this week.

From chart-topping hits to soul-stirring ballads, this curated list showcases the diversity and talent of East African artists across various genres.

Whether you're a fan of Bongo Flava, Amapiano, AfroBeat or R&B, get ready to embark on a musical journey filled with infectious beats, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating performances!

Mzigo - Wangechi fit Buruklyn Boyz

'Mzigo' by Wangechi Featuring Buruklyn Boyz is a catchy and energetic song that blends hip hop and afrobeat elements.

The song is about the struggles and joys of living in Nairobi, Kenya, and the pride and resilience of the people. It has a vibrant and upbeat production, with a mix of drums, horns, keyboards and synths.

Aza - Cartoon47 fit Madini Classic & B classic

The king of amapiano kenya Cartoon47 is back with a new Amapiano hit 'Aza' featuring Madini Classic and B Classic.

The song which was released on July 4 has some easy sing along beats and lyrics that will capture your heart!

Kimeniramba - Rapho Clints fit Madini Classic

'Kimeniramba Leo' by Rapho Clints ft Madini Classic is a catchy and upbeat song that blends Swahili and English lyrics with a lively Afrobeat rhythm.

The song celebrates love and both Rapho Clints and Madini Classic deliver their verses with energy and charisma.

The production is crisp and clear, and the song has a good balance of vocals and instruments

Kimeturamba - Justina Syokau

'Kimeturamba' by Justina Syokau is a catchy and upbeat song that talks about how the economy has affected Kenyans negatively.

The song has a lively and energetic rhythm, with a blend of pop and Kamba elements. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, but they convey a powerful message of hope and optimism

My Baby - Diamond Platnumz fit Chike

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has linked up with Nigeria singer Chike for a new song titled 'My Baby.'

Produced by S2kizzy, the long song has already garnered over 1M views on YouTube and still counting.

Shu! - Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz has released an amapiano song called 'Shu' featuring South African Award winning musician artist known as Chley Nkosi.

The song has easy repetitive lyrics and beats that will make you shake your body!

Lord Reign - Maryanne Imani

Gospel star Maryanne Imani drops Inspirational anthem 'Lord Reign' encouraging freedom from bondage

The song promises to touch the hearts of listeners from all walks of life.

Marry Me, Yes i Do - Eve Chimes

This is a marriage proposal love song written and performed by fast rising singer Eve Chimes.