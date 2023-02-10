Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Most of them have already released hot bangers and posted them on their YouTube channels and other platforms where you can quickly get them.

To hype your weekend, Pulse Hot & Fresh has unpacked some of the latest songs from your favourite artists. Enjoy!

Zuwena - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzania hitmaker and award-winning artist Nasib Abdul Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz, has given his fans a dose of old-school Bongo Flava in his recent release, 'Zuwena'.

This mind-blowing storyline tells the story of a woman who changed her lifestyle after the death of her husband.

Everyday - Trio Mio ft. Savara

Young and brilliant hip-hop heavyweight Trio Mio has teamed up with Sauti Sol's Savara to drop a love banger you will enjoy listening to.

The song, Trio Mio's third project and first collabo of the year, is about a young couple's strong bond and affection every day.

The two superstars have blended their unique styles, creating a seamless and smooth chemistry.

Mapenzi (Nakupenda) - Jaysoul ft Nadia Mukami

A rising male artist in Kenya, JaySoul has featured Nadia to produce a hot Swahili RnB jam perfect for the valentine's set-up!

From the audio to the video to the lyrics and creativity, Mapenzi is the perfect definition of quality!

This is Nadia's first song and collabo after a long break from the industry and evidence she still got her sweet vocals.

Omwana - Juliana Kanyomozi

Ugandan musician, entertainer and actress Juliana Kanyomozi is back in action with a new song, Omwana.

The singer uses her soft vocals to express a mother's unconditional love for her children.

The three minutes song is a mixture of RnB, Afrobeat and traditional Ugandan beat.

Tunapendeza - Ibraah ft. Harmonize

From his new album, the King of New School, Tanzanian recording artist Ibraah has featured his boss Harmonize in a new song dubbed 'Tunapendeza'.

The track shouts all love in the air and has already garnered over one million YouTube views in just seven days.

Mambo Imechemka - Vinc On The Beat ft. Fathermoh & Shekina Karen

This song was created after a famous phrase by Kenyan KRG the Don.

Mambo imechemka means things are going south. You can use this phrase when things are not going according to your expectations. Enjoy!

Bado Nakupenda - Samidoh ft. Prince Indah

In the spirit of valentine, Mugithii star Samidoh and Ohangla king Prince Indah have come together to create something that will take your breath away.

The two artists mixed their diverse genres to bring you a complete taste of Benga, Mugiithi, and Lingala in one song!