ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotandFresh - Enjoy this list of seven hot songs released this week

From left: Harmonize, Samidoh, Diamond and Trio Mio
From left: Harmonize, Samidoh, Diamond and Trio Mio

Over the past seven days, your favourite East African musicians have been busy making new hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Most of them have already released hot bangers and posted them on their YouTube channels and other platforms where you can quickly get them.

To hype your weekend, Pulse Hot & Fresh has unpacked some of the latest songs from your favourite artists. Enjoy!

Tanzania hitmaker and award-winning artist Nasib Abdul Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz, has given his fans a dose of old-school Bongo Flava in his recent release, 'Zuwena'.

This mind-blowing storyline tells the story of a woman who changed her lifestyle after the death of her husband.

READ: Diamond Platnumz is getting back to his roots & fans are loving it [Pulse Editor's Review]

Young and brilliant hip-hop heavyweight Trio Mio has teamed up with Sauti Sol's Savara to drop a love banger you will enjoy listening to.

The song, Trio Mio's third project and first collabo of the year, is about a young couple's strong bond and affection every day.

The two superstars have blended their unique styles, creating a seamless and smooth chemistry.

A rising male artist in Kenya, JaySoul has featured Nadia to produce a hot Swahili RnB jam perfect for the valentine's set-up!

From the audio to the video to the lyrics and creativity, Mapenzi is the perfect definition of quality!

This is Nadia's first song and collabo after a long break from the industry and evidence she still got her sweet vocals.

READ: 8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s

Ugandan musician, entertainer and actress Juliana Kanyomozi is back in action with a new song, Omwana.

The singer uses her soft vocals to express a mother's unconditional love for her children.

The three minutes song is a mixture of RnB, Afrobeat and traditional Ugandan beat.

From his new album, the King of New School, Tanzanian recording artist Ibraah has featured his boss Harmonize in a new song dubbed 'Tunapendeza'.

The track shouts all love in the air and has already garnered over one million YouTube views in just seven days.

This song was created after a famous phrase by Kenyan KRG the Don.

Mambo imechemka means things are going south. You can use this phrase when things are not going according to your expectations. Enjoy!

In the spirit of valentine, Mugithii star Samidoh and Ohangla king Prince Indah have come together to create something that will take your breath away.

The two artists mixed their diverse genres to bring you a complete taste of Benga, Mugiithi, and Lingala in one song!

The six-minute track has already taken over the airwaves with over 350,000 YouTube views a week after its release.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

Mark Masai finds new home after leaving NTV

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend welcome twin babies in cute photos

Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

I will doubt you less next time - Linus Kaikai tells Sonko after 2 years

I will doubt you less next time - Linus Kaikai tells Sonko after 2 years

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s

8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s

Chameleone: Why Bebe Cool and I went to Nairobi

Chameleone: Why Bebe Cool and I went to Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Screengrabs from the video

Video: Juliana Kanyomozi drops beautiful visuals as she releases latest song 'Omwana'

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz in the music video for his February 2023 release 'Zuwena'

Diamond Platnumz is getting back to his roots & fans are loving it [Pulse Editor's Review]

Mr Eazi, Bad Bunny

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement