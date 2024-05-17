The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nyashinski's love 'Vibes' & other top tracks of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week
#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

As always, the East African music scene is alive with new releases, offering a vibrant array of sounds to keep you hooked and dancing all week long.

Recommended articles

Whether you're, hip-hop, Urban Tone, or Bongo Flava, there's something for everyone on the playlist.

List of new songs released this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijana Barubaru, celebrated for their smooth and romantic tunes, introduces their EP 'Three Strokes'.

The first track, 'Take A Snap,' celebrates a beloved person, eagerly anticipating their success and capturing those moments to share online.

This EP marks the beginning of multiple releases planned by V-BE to demonstrate their musical versatility and their flair for mastering various music genres with elegance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harmonize and Marioo have teamed up once again for another impressive collaboration called 'Disconnect.'

This is their third joint project, following the success of 'Naogopa' and 'Away'.

In this latest release, they explore the popular Amapiano genre, demonstrating a dynamic blend of their unique musical styles from Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's right! Fathermoh and Ssaru have teamed up with Vic West in the studio to produce 'Tumerudiana', after much anticipation fueled by the super producer.

Following in the footsteps of 'Kaskie Vibaya', this track is poised to become a huge hit. Don't miss out on it!

The trio of Mordecai Mwini, Wachira Gatama, and Kenneth Muya, collectively known as the powerhouse group, have unveiled their fifth album titled 'Time'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their latest song from the album, 'Mama Raised A Star' featuring Siso, they celebrate their parents.

The lyrics commend their parents' resilience and support, crediting them for nurturing them until they achieved stardom.

Nyashinski has released another wonderfully crafted track titled 'Vibes.' Effortlessly relaxing, this song invites you to unwind with smooth saxophone sounds and absorb the lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy listening!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flexx, Pili Pili and Q-Tasi

6 Calif Records stars who disappeared from the limelight after success

Nigerian Gospel singer Minister Gift Ugochi Christopher (GUC)

Faith, family & 'All That Matters': Details of Minister GUC's mega crusade in Kenya

Kenyan U.K. - based singer Ian Kibe

Rapper Ian Kibe channels personal struggles into 'Scars' to raise awareness on drug abuse

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

Nyashinski's love 'Vibes' & other top tracks of the week