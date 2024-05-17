Nyashinski's love 'Vibes' & other top tracks of the week

Whether you're, hip-hop, Urban Tone, or Bongo Flava, there's something for everyone on the playlist.

List of new songs released this week.

Take A Snap - Vijana Barubaru

Vijana Barubaru, celebrated for their smooth and romantic tunes, introduces their EP 'Three Strokes'.

The first track, 'Take A Snap,' celebrates a beloved person, eagerly anticipating their success and capturing those moments to share online.

This EP marks the beginning of multiple releases planned by V-BE to demonstrate their musical versatility and their flair for mastering various music genres with elegance.

Disconnect – Harmonize ft. Marioo

Harmonize and Marioo have teamed up once again for another impressive collaboration called 'Disconnect.'

This is their third joint project, following the success of 'Naogopa' and 'Away'.

In this latest release, they explore the popular Amapiano genre, demonstrating a dynamic blend of their unique musical styles from Africa.

Tumerudiana – Vic West ft. Fathermoh & Ssaru

That's right! Fathermoh and Ssaru have teamed up with Vic West in the studio to produce 'Tumerudiana', after much anticipation fueled by the super producer.

Following in the footsteps of 'Kaskie Vibaya', this track is poised to become a huge hit. Don't miss out on it!

Mama Raised A Star – Hart The Band ft. Siso

The trio of Mordecai Mwini, Wachira Gatama, and Kenneth Muya, collectively known as the powerhouse group, have unveiled their fifth album titled 'Time'.

In their latest song from the album, 'Mama Raised A Star' featuring Siso, they celebrate their parents.

The lyrics commend their parents' resilience and support, crediting them for nurturing them until they achieved stardom.

Vibes - Nyashinski

Nyashinski has released another wonderfully crafted track titled 'Vibes.' Effortlessly relaxing, this song invites you to unwind with smooth saxophone sounds and absorb the lyrics.

