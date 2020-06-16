For many lovers of Hip Hop music, it goes without saying that newest group on the block, West Pangani is the group to watch in 2020.

Determined not to be stopped by the spread of Covid-19, the Hip Hop trio comprising of Mandwic, Danny and Allan (West Pangani) is currently riding high with their new banger Still Had You.

Still had you boasts of high quality production and clarity of sound compared to most music from some of the established artists in the country. The hit boasts of over 150,000 streams on paid platforms.

Meet Hip Hop group West Pangani ruling the airwaves with new banger ‘Still Had You’

West Pangani which was initially based in Maryland Baltimore in the US decided to base camp in Kenya after coming together in 2018.

According to the group’s lead rapper Mandwic, who used to freestyle from when he was in high school, losing his dad drove him into rapping and addressing issues he was going through at the time, and with the help of his cousin Danny who is a vocalist they started music group. They were later joined by Allan who is a friend to both of them and together they formed West Pangani, a name they are known with across social media platforms.

The group plans to have collabos in Kenya, South Africa and United States and stamp their authority in the Hip Hop world.

Here’s their hit Still had you