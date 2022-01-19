Nameless teams up with Trio Mio, Nelly the Goon & Habib for E-sir tribute song [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The video features Jua Cali, Wahu, Tallia Oyando, Big Pin, Nyashinski, Motif, DJ Stylz & Wyre

Legendary Kenyan musician David Mathenge, aka Nameless has teamed up with rising star Trio Mio, Nelly the Goon, Dmore and Habib to release a special tribute song to the late Isah Mmari aka E-sir.

The tune dubbed, Bandana Ya E-Sir, features artistes from across the generations for whom E-sir was an icon and an inspiration. He passed away in 2003 at age 21.

According to the visionaries behind Bandana Ya E-sir, the aim was to introduce his legacy to the younger generation; hence the line up of younger acts under the guidance of the veterans who knew him. It's also been symbolic that E-sir would be turning 40.

The project also goes toward helping E-sir's family benefit financially from the goodwill that the brand E-sir and his music still receives.

Passion for E-sir's legacy also shows through the music video shot for Bandana ya E-sir. The star-studded clip features Jua Cali, Wahu, Talia Oyando, Big Pin, Nyashinski, Motif, DJ Stylz and Wyre.

The song has been produced by Motif the Don, an experienced music producer with substantial Kenyan hit songs under his belt. Visuals were directed by M.O.N.S.K.I. and treatment developed by Roadman.

E-sir

Nameless survived the fatal March 16, 2013 accident which killed E-sir, sustaining a broken collarbone. E-Sir had died alongside a friend, Kevin Kiiru Karanja.

Isah first stormed the music scene with his 2001 hit song, Jo and 18 years later, E-Sir still lives on through his music.

He was born of a Kenyan mother, Damaris Wangui, and a Tanzanian father, Amin Mmari and was famous for his deft lyrical ability and command of the Swahili language.

