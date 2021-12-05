New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

Dozens of songs have been released over the past week and weekend. Here's a round up for the most significant hits to lubricate this week's grind.

Boutross Munene - Shrap Over the Rest

As Boutross Munene aka the Shrap God gears up to release his album Mtindo, he gives the world a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming project. Boutross' latest effort is dubbed Shrap Over the Rest and finds him apitting over a hard Trap beat produced by Keith Wamz.

Throughout the track, Boutross isn't remorseful while explaining why Shrap, Kenyan version of Trap music, is a big deal right now. As for the visuals, Munene links up with Callivan Creatives for a stunning production.

Nyashinski ft. Femi One - Properly

Kenyan superstar rapper Nyashinski refuses to let the year end before unleashing another banger. He links up with Kaka Empire Queen Femi One for Properly, an infectious record for party goers. The two rappers seek to do everything the proper way in the party with an Amapiano-fused production from Cedo.

Mixed & mastered by Dennis Papa, the song comes with visuals directed by Steve Mugo.

Exeay ft. Lil Maina - Walevi na Polisi

Boondocks Gang rapper Exray Taniua continues his run to solidify his spot in the game as a solo artist. Just a month after unleashing the viral record Sipangwigwi, the Gengetone rapper unveils his next joint, this time with guest vocals from upcoming rapper Lil Maina. Taniua taps Magix Enga for audio production and video direction.

Already sparking numerous TikTok challenges, this gem is for those who can't attend a party unless there are drinks.

Willy Paul - Tupewe Pombe

This hit from Willy Paul is lifted from his new album The African Experience. Just like most music coming out this Holiday season, Tupewe Pombe is all about drinking and having fun as the title suggests.

The Nezzoh Montana-directed video is shot in a raving atmosphere with drinks everywhere and smoking hot women twerking from every corner.

Pozze delivered his 19-track long album on Friday with features from Jux, Daphne, Kelly Khumalo, Eddy Kenzo, Fik Fameika, and Jamaican singer Gyptian. The new album only features foreign artists.

Thus far, Willy has also dropped such videos from the album as Aheri Mama and Diana.

King Kaka ft. Wakadinali - Pull Up

Finally, King Kaka taps into the Drill wave that for a moment has been putting the airwaves on a choke hold. The Kaka Empire honcho partners with Eastleigh trio Wakadinali for Pull Up.

With production from RiccoBeatz Mr. 808, the four rappers trade bars with Kaka embracing the growl in his voice. The video, directed by Steve Mugo, shows the rappers with a huge clique behind them flexing their Drill dance moves.

Fancy Fingers - Rhumba Toto

Fancy Fingers released his album Father Studies last week and along with it, he dropped the visuals for Rhumba Toto. The slow gem is co-written by Bien and Bensol.

Bensol also appears on the backing vocals along with Okello Max and Wendy Kemunto.

Chimano - Friday Feeling

Celebrated style icon and all-rounded Kenyan entertainer Chimano, widely known as a singer and performer of the Grammy-certified Kenyan music group Sauti Sol, has released his debut solo single and music video for “Friday Feeling.”

An elated Chimano shared, “It’s the first time I am actually putting my creativity to the test by myself and I am serving realness as we all should”.

The feel-good freedom song produced by DTX was co-written by Chimano, Don Ngatia and Bensoul.