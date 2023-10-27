Nyege Nyege hoped to mend Uganda's soiled tourism image; Minister commends preparations

The show organizers revealed yesterday, Thursday, that they had received blessings from Minister Akello, who was pleased with the preparatory work that’s gone in so far.

Derek Debru, the Nyege Nyege co-founder told reporters in Jinja that during last week’s meeting with officials from the Ethics and Integrity Directorate, Hon Akello commended them for their efforts to make this year’s festival safer, and more impactful.

“The Minister told us that from the point of view of morals, they have no concerns about the festival, and encouraged all Ugandans who like music, arts and culture to come for the festival,’ said Mr Debru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtesy

The Minister, on the other hand, advised the organizers to address some of the challenges that came up in previous shows.

“She told us to improve our toilets and safety,” said Mr Debru.

Meanwhile, some of the stakeholders involved in the festival preparations said they hoped that the 8th Nyege Nyege edition would help repair Uganda’s damaged reputation, following the recent terror attack on tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“Another reason we should support Nyege Nyege other than the money aspect is that boosting our tourism is the image of our country,” said Brian Osende, a tour operator with Tafari Safaris.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you think about the last terror attack that happened in Queen Elizabeth National Park,” this image still lingers on across the world and we need to put it behind us as soon as possible,” he said.

Nyege Nyege, an annual celebration of music, arts, and culture, has evolved into a phenomenon, attracting both Ugandans and international revelers to the picturesque banks of the River Nile.