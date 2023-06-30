Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

This week Kenya and Tanzania fused to release great hits.

1. 'Diana' - Bahati ft Bruce Melodie

After a back-and-forth with music distributor Ziiki Media, singer Bahati has finally had his song featuring Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie back on YouTube.

The song titled 'Diana' is a romantic tune that perfectly fits couples in love.

Mtoto wa mama didn't disappoint as Bruce Melodie brought his Rwandan touch to the song.

2. 'Sugar' - Otile Brown ft Nadia Mukami

Whenever Nadia Mukami and Otile Brown collaborate, you know you are in for some good lyrics. The two artists are among the best songwriters in the country, and after their first collaboration 'Embe Dodo', fans were eager for more.

Otile just released 'Sugar' where he pairs up with Nadia Mukami once again, and it is expected to be a hit.

3. 'Tajiri' - Lava Lava

The Amapiano wave has taken over the Tanzanian music space, with many releases incorporating its unique sound.

Lava Lava embraced this approach in his new song 'Tajiri'. The poetic singer has not disappointed, and both Bongo and Amapiano lovers will surely enjoy this new jam.

4. 'Nakupenda' - Rayvanny

Vanny Boy never disappoints when it comes to love songs, and his latest release 'Nakupenda' is no exception.

'Nakupenda' goes beyond just the lyrics, as one can also sway their waist a bit and enjoy the tune.

5. 'Slow But Sure' - Maili Mbili X Darassa

Slow but sure, Drill rap has found its way to Tanzania, and who better to release a rap tune than Darassa.