ADVERTISEMENT
Tipsy Gee's tribute 'To Koikai' & other top songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresh: Tipsy Gee and Trio Mio

Kenya's music scene is buzzing with new releases from some of its top artists. From heartfelt tributes to party anthems, these latest tracks are sure to make waves.

Here’s a look at the latest hits from Trio Mio, Tipsy Gee, Bien, AY Masta, and Oga Obinna.

Youthful rap sensation Trio Mio, best known for his hit 'Cheza Kama Wewe,' has dropped another banger titled 'Rengwa.'

This track features the talents of Fathermore and Zzero Sufuri and is produced by Vic West. Trio Mio, often hailed as the Gengetone Guru, continues to make waves across Kenya with his vibrant beats and catchy lyrics.

'Rengwa' has already become a party anthem, solidifying Trio Mio’s place in the Kenyan music scene.

Tipsy Gee, known for the hit 'Finish Kumalo,' has released a touching new song in memory of the beloved media personality Jahmby Koikai.

Jahmby, who passed away after a long illness, left a significant mark on the Kenyan entertainment industry. The track, 'To KoiKai,' features Ebola Mkuu and serves as a tribute to Koikai's remarkable influence and enduring legacy.

In his lyrics, Tipsy Gee emphasizes that the strength of a woman is defined not by physical prowess but by her unwavering effort and dedication.

International Kenyan superstar Bien has teamed up with global Congolese music icon Fally Ipupa for a phenomenal remix of the song 'Ma Chérie.'

The two legends dropped this major collaboration on June 5, following Bien’s successful solo project 'Alusa Why Are You Topless.'

The track showcases the vibrancy of rhumba music with a Kenyan edge, creating a timeless classic that is sure to be enjoyed for generations.

The release is accompanied by a vibrant and choreographed music video shot in Fally’s hometown of Kinshasa, DRC, highlighting the rich cultural exchange between the artists.

Ambwene Allen Yessayah, better known by his stage name AY Masta, has released a new song titled 'Yule Remix' featuring Marioo.

AY, who decided to go solo in 2002, is one of the pioneers of commercial hip hop in the bongo flava genre.

This latest track is a testament to his enduring influence and ability to evolve with the times, blending his unique style with Marioo’s contemporary sounds.

Kenyan singer, MC, and media personality Oga Obinna has a new jam out titled 'Welo.' The term 'Welo' is a Luo word that translates to 'Visitors.'

In this Ohangla tune, Obinna advises people to enjoy life to the fullest.

The energetic beats and lively rhythm are sure to get listeners sweating on the dance floor, making it a must-listen for fans of Kenyan music.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
