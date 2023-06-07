Spotify inducts 17 year old singer Qing Madi into its EQUAL Africa programme

For Qing Madi, born Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, music has been her only calling and her artistic genius was evident when she launched her career at the early age of seven.

At 16, she delivered, 'See Finish', a record that highlighted her abilities and has made her a rising star to watch.

Heavily influenced by her cultural background and the lyrical arrangements of Kendrick Lamar, the versatile Nigerian prodigy is shaping the future of music with her unique genre-bending fusion of Afrobeats, Pop, Soul and R&B.

She took the Nigerian music industry by storm when ‘See Finish’ went viral on social media and caught the attention of listeners. While Qing Madi is currently working on her debut EP, she released a follow-up single 'Why' which further showcased her genre-blending ability as she combined smooth R&B vocal texture, Dancehall cadence, and Afrobeats melodies and lyrics to create an infectious song.

Qing Madi joins other Nigerian artists, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Asa, and FAVE as part of EQUAL Africa, which aims to spotlight and amplify the voices of talented female artists making waves in the music scene. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.

With more young female stars like Ayra Starr, FAVE, Ria Sean, and Bloody Civilian breaking into the mainstream, Qing Madi is positioned to be the next young female talent to take her music to a bigger audience and Spotify is set to assist her in her goal through its EQUAL Africa Program.

Listeners can check out Qing Madi’s single 'Why' on the EQUAL Africa playlist, and get to know more about her with our artist Q&A below:

1. What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

That I am bilingual. I speak Spanish and Igbo as someone that was born, bred and raised in Nigeria. More so, I am currently learning Mandarin. One more thing, I am obsessed with learning to the point where I do it unintentionally.

2. When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

Music for me wasn’t just a talent or an ability that I had. Not something that I was able to do, it was a life I wanted to live. A feeling that I wanted to express. Music is my shallow thoughts spoken loudly. It is my comfortable and confident space as a teenager. I knew it was my destiny from the first time I climbed on stage and held the microphone at seven years old. Something about being in charge of millions of people and being heard.

My why is easy. Growing up antisocial, it has been hard to justify my feelings and emotions, and music was a safe haven for me, and I believe so many people are still seeking theirs. As a 16-year old teenager, I want to be who they listen to when they seek peace.

3. Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy and Wande Coal.

4. To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

Afro, R&B, and a limitless sense of emotion.

5. Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

