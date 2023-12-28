Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Redfourth Chorus in a statement has revealed it is closing its harmonious chapter after seven years of making indelible contributions to the music landscape.

The heartfelt statement opens with a note of gratitude, acknowledging the unwavering support of fans and well-wishers throughout the seven-year journey.

The announcement emphasises the significant impact of Redfourth Music's initiatives, particularly the Redfourth Butterfly program catering to special needs students and the Redfourth Kids program nurturing young talents.

"The Redfourth Family has grown and has achieved great success and picked up valuable lessons along the way. We remain committed to inspiring generations and making different genres of music accessible to many," read the statement in part.

With over 1000 youth participating in the Redfourth Chorus, the organisation provided contemporary choral training and mentorship, leaving an indelible mark on various events and productions nationwide.

Redfourth Vox empowered individual talent, offering a platform for original music and covers, enabling artists to explore their musical identities and cultivate a fan base.

The Redfourth Academy of Music played a pivotal role in providing formal training in contemporary, African, and classical music to budding musicians.

However, the statement unveils the organization's decision to temporarily halt operations due to economic challenges.

These challenges encompass unpaid dues, accumulated debts from the Covid period, insufficient financial support for special needs programs and scholarships, premature business expansion, and the broader economic hardships of the current times.

"We have reached a point where we need to pause and 'get our pitch right,'" the statement conveyed.

Facing the prospect of eviction and auction from one of its premises, Redfourth Music deems it necessary to suspend regular operations until stability and a sustainable operating model are secured.

