Rose Muhando's latest collabo & 5 other songs released this week

Here is a list of fresh music from artists across East Africa.

Mahaba - Ali Kiba

'Mahaba' loosely translated as romance, is a banger released by the all-time king of Bongo music, Ali Kiba.

Produced by Yogo Beats and Kenny Guitar, the song is filled with an introspective message of love and its bitter outcomes.

Ebenezer - Benachi fit Moji Short Baba and Guardian Angel

'Ebenezer' is a thank you track from the album 'Not Alone', by US-based Kenyan gospel singer Benachi featuring heavyweights in the industry Guardian Angel and Moji Short Baba.

The song was released on February 17 and has garnered over 38,000 views on YouTube.

Nyagile - Timeless Noel, Jabidii, Didii Man, I am Ocampo

'Nyangile', is a Luo term that means a lamp. The four gospel artists have come together to remind you that you are the light of the world.

And they are telling you to bring out your light for the nation to see according to Matthew 5:14.

Single - Mocco Genius

Mocco, a first rising Tanzanian artist is giving you a reasons you should be single in his new jam 'Single'.

The song is talking about the challenges of being in a relationship with someone who does not understand you.

Mocco is telling you to relax and focus on your work if you are not ready or able to provide.

Ongeza Moto - Shiru Wa GP fit Rose Muhando

Impressive sensational singer and songwriter, Shiru Wa GP step up the music game with a new rendition titled, 'Ongeza Moto' featuring Tanzanian singer Rose Muhando.

For a fact, the new music unarguably will make you feel pleased rather than sad, and also a classic that merits a place on your playlist.

Simama Imara - Rose Muhando ft Zipporah Eric

'Simama Imara' is a Kamba song done by Rose Muhando and fast-rising Kenyan gospel artist Zipporah Eric, advising you to remain strong amidst tribulations.

Zipporah Eric became known by many in early 2022 thanks to her Swahili single 'Kukwamuka'.

The hit, an inspirational song that speaks of personal breakthroughs after steadiness and tenacity, opened doors for her.