RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sheebah, Cindy Battle: Rules set, massive ‘chaos-proof’ stage unveiled

Samson Waswa

The stage is set for the long-hyped music battle between singers Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

The massive stage, the size of a two-story building, is where everything is going down.
The battle, being billed as the event of the year, will see the two leading female artists; the self-styled “king herself” Cindy and “Queen Sheebah" tussle it out for bragging rights and a hefty cash amount.

The showrunners last (Thursday) evening gave a glimpse of the preparations that have gone into ensuring an exciting and 'chaos-free' night.

The stage has been separated into three parts, with either side decked for each artist while the center, dubbed the “no man’s land” will be occupied only by the MC.

The show will be coordinated by Sanyuka TV presenter Isaac Katende aka Kasuku, although each artist will have their own MC.

By last evening Zahara Toto had been confirmed for Sheebah while Cindy’s was yet to be confirmed.

Cindy Sanyu
Cindy Sanyu pulse uganda

Each artist will have their own sound system, according to Kasuku.

The artists will perform separately, each taking 20 minutes and a break.

“If one artist is performing on her side, on the other side the sound and the lights will be turned off,” said Kasuku.

Fans of either artist will be separated by barricades. Only those in the VIP and VVIP sitting upfront will be allowed to cross to either side.

Kasuku also revealed that at the end of the concert, the judges will determine who won the battle.

The winner, (one who will have had the bigger crowd and engagement), will be paid an extra 100million at a press conference.

